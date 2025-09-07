Dogecoin Drifts Sideways Below The $0.22 Mark

Sep 06, 2025 at 18:49 // Price

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains stable with the price consolidating above the $0.21 support but below the moving average lines.



Dogecoin price long-term prediction: ranging



The 21-day SMA has put the brakes on the uptrend. DOGE’s price will either bounce or fall as the altcoin is trading in a limited range. A break above the moving average lines would take the altcoin to its high of $0.26. If the current support level of $0.21 is broken, the cryptocurrency will fall to $0.18. Currently, DOGE is at $0.214.

DOGE price indicators analysis



The price bars are moving sideways below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is acting as resistance for the price bars. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below and above the downward sloping moving average lines. The doji candlestick has led to increased indecision among traders.



DOGE/USD price chart, September 6, 2025

What is the next move for DOGE price?



On the 4-hour chart, DOGE is trading sideways in a limited trading range. Price action has been restricted by the doji candlesticks and DOGE is trading above the $0.21 support level level but below the $0.22 high. DOGE has dropped below the moving average lines after encountering resistance at $0.22. This has been the pricing trend since August 9.









DOGE/USD price 4-hour chart, September 6, 2025



On August 31, DOGE price remained in a range trading above the $0.20 support but below the $0.26 resistance, as CoinIdol.com wrote.



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.