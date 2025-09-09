Dogecoin ETF Launch Sparks Investment Excitement

September 11th marks an exciting milestone in the cryptocurrency world with the introduction of the first spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Dogecoin in the United States. This groundbreaking product, set to be launched by REX-OSPREY, signifies a major development for both crypto enthusiasts and traditional investors seeking direct access to Dogecoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.