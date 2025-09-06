Dogecoin ETF May Launch In US Next Week: Analyst

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 01:22
Wormhole
W$0,07765+2,87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,346+1,00%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014339+0,32%
FORM
FORM$3,6727-0,39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01266+4,71%
MAY
MAY$0,04193-1,84%

The first Dogecoin exchange-traded fund could launch in the United States as early as next week, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas.

“Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on below tweet combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus,” Balchunas said in an X post on Thursday, pointing to exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer REX Shares filing a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the prospectus filing, REX warned that “DOGE is a relatively new innovation and is subject to unique and substantial risks. The market for DOGE is subject to rapid price swings, changes and uncertainty.”

Source: REX Shares

Over the past year, Dogecoin (DOGE) has surged 116.67%, according to CoinMarketCap. However, it is down 54% from its 2024 high of $0.4672 in December, trading at $0.2129 at the time of publication.

REX is taking the “regulatory end-around” pathway

Most crypto ETFs require issuers to file Form S-1 and Form 19b-4 with the SEC, while a 40 Act fund follows a different route and is the same approach REX Shares used to launch its Solana staking ETF.

ETF Store president Nate Geraci previously described the 40 Act strategy as “a regulatory end-around.”

ETF Issuers pursuing the traditional route are still awaiting decisions from the SEC. On April 10, 21Shares submitted a filing proposing to launch a Dogecoin ETF, shortly after similar applications from rivals Bitwise and Grayscale.

Meanwhile, REX has also filed for an ETF that tracks OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) under the 40 Act, which would buy shares in an offshore company that holds the token.

Dogecoin has continued to attract mainstream media attention over the years

Even those who have never invested in crypto are likely familiar with Dogecoin, which has captured mainstream attention for years.

Related: Bitcoin bear market due in October with $50K bottom target: Analysis

Billionaire Elon Musk has long been associated with the coin, even referring to himself as the “Dogefather” and calling the token “a hustle” during a 2021 appearance on Saturday Night Live. 

More recently, Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro was reported by Fortune to be chairing a new public company seeking to raise $200 million to invest in Dogecoin.

Magazine: ‘Accidental jailbreaks’ and ChatGPT’s links to murder, suicide: AI Eye

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/dogecoin-etf-united-states-launch-next-week-analyst?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday (July 8, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
LayerNet
NET$0,0000954-0,52%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:56
Share
Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable. Profit-Taking on Overdrive The majority of […] The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$204,46+0,74%
BULLS
BULLS$522,19+0,51%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/06 02:00
Share
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111.379,98+1,03%
Stella
ALPHA$0,01431+2,14%
LayerNet
NET$0,0000954-0,52%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now