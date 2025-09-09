Dogecoin ETF Rumors Far From Just a Joke – DOGE Price Prediction

Santiment just shared interesting on-chain data about Dogecoin as talk of a new DOGE ETF grows louder. The Rex-Osprey Dogecoin ETF ($DOJE) could launch as early as this week, giving U.S. investors a way to gain exposure to DOGE price without holding the coin itself. This would be the first Dogecoin ETF in the United

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.