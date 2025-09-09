Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch on September 11, Marking a New Era

TLDR:

The first-ever Dogecoin ETF will launch on September 11, marking a new milestone in the crypto fund market.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed the launch of the REX-OSPREY Dogecoin ETF, which will focus solely on Dogecoin.

The Dogecoin ETF will be launched under the ’40 Act, making it the first of its kind in the U.S.

Following the announcement, Dogecoin’s price saw a significant rise, reaching around $0.245 from $0.21.

The launch of the Dogecoin ETF sets a precedent for future meme coin-focused investment funds in the crypto market.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed that the first-ever Dogecoin ETF will launch on September 11. This milestone marks the beginning of a new era for meme coin ETFs. The REX-OSPREY DOGE ETF will be the first fund to hold Dogecoin, the popular meme-based cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin ETF to Mark a New Era in Crypto Funds

The REX-OSPREY Dogecoin ETF is set to go live under the ’40 Act. This launch comes after the asset manager’s successful debut with the Solana ETF. The Dogecoin ETF will be the first fund to hold a cryptocurrency with no inherent utility, as Balchunas pointed out. “It’s probably the first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose,” he noted in his X post.

This Dogecoin ETF is different from other crypto ETFs, as it will focus solely on the meme coin. While the asset manager awaits approval for several ’33 Act filings, the ’40 Act offers a faster route to market. This move positions the Dogecoin ETF as a unique entry into the crypto investment space.

Dogecoin Price Responds to ETF Announcement

Following the announcement, Dogecoin’s price has seen an uptick. The cryptocurrency rose from a low of $0.21 to around $0.245, showing a nearly 2% gain in the past day. Investors are reacting positively to the news of the upcoming Dogecoin ETF launch, which could further drive its value.

The launch of the Dogecoin ETF comes at a time when meme coins are gaining traction in the investment world. As the first meme coin ETF, it sets a precedent for future crypto-focused funds. The upcoming Dogecoin ETF signals that meme-based digital assets may play a significant role in the evolving crypto market.

