Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch on September 11, Marking a New Era

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 20:35
Everscale
EVER$0.01277-7.73%
FUND
FUND$0.018-37.90%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03726+3.07%
REVOX
REX$0.054964-7.62%
ERA
ERA$0.7346+0.64%

TLDR:

  • The first-ever Dogecoin ETF will launch on September 11, marking a new milestone in the crypto fund market.
  • Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed the launch of the REX-OSPREY Dogecoin ETF, which will focus solely on Dogecoin.
  • The Dogecoin ETF will be launched under the ’40 Act, making it the first of its kind in the U.S.
  • Following the announcement, Dogecoin’s price saw a significant rise, reaching around $0.245 from $0.21.
  • The launch of the Dogecoin ETF sets a precedent for future meme coin-focused investment funds in the crypto market.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed that the first-ever Dogecoin ETF will launch on September 11. This milestone marks the beginning of a new era for meme coin ETFs. The REX-OSPREY DOGE ETF will be the first fund to hold Dogecoin, the popular meme-based cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin ETF to Mark a New Era in Crypto Funds

The REX-OSPREY Dogecoin ETF is set to go live under the ’40 Act. This launch comes after the asset manager’s successful debut with the Solana ETF. The Dogecoin ETF will be the first fund to hold a cryptocurrency with no inherent utility, as Balchunas pointed out. “It’s probably the first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose,” he noted in his X post.

This Dogecoin ETF is different from other crypto ETFs, as it will focus solely on the meme coin. While the asset manager awaits approval for several ’33 Act filings, the ’40 Act offers a faster route to market. This move positions the Dogecoin ETF as a unique entry into the crypto investment space.

Dogecoin Price Responds to ETF Announcement

Following the announcement, Dogecoin’s price has seen an uptick. The cryptocurrency rose from a low of $0.21 to around $0.245, showing a nearly 2% gain in the past day. Investors are reacting positively to the news of the upcoming Dogecoin ETF launch, which could further drive its value.

The launch of the Dogecoin ETF comes at a time when meme coins are gaining traction in the investment world. As the first meme coin ETF, it sets a precedent for future crypto-focused funds. The upcoming Dogecoin ETF signals that meme-based digital assets may play a significant role in the evolving crypto market.

The post Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch on September 11, Marking a New Era appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Bloomberg, US Republican Senator Zachary Nunn called on the federal government to investigate Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers Bitmain and Cango Inc., claiming their growing US operations could pose a national security risk. Nunn noted that Bitmain and Cango "appear to be expanding their US operations through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements, with potential lack of transparency for regulators and the public." Representatives from both Bitmain and Cango responded by stating that they strictly abide by all US laws and have no ties to any government or state-owned enterprise. Bitmain stated that it was aware of rumors regarding its planned acquisition of Cango, but that "these rumors are completely untrue." It also denied exploring direct ownership of US power plants and called the suggestion that its mining equipment could impact infrastructure "unfounded." Cango stated that it does not comment on "market rumors" or potential mergers and acquisitions. Nunn requested an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel chaired by Bessent. The panel reviews national security risks posed by foreign companies entering the U.S. market. Nunn urged CFIUS to investigate several specific allegations, including "potential ties" between Cango and foreign government actors, Bitmain's "potential acquisition" of Cango, and Cango's electricity use in the United States. Nunn serves on a congressional subcommittee that examines U.S.-China competition in the defense, technology, and economic sectors.
Union
U$0.00974-1.81%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005899+25.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06306-3.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 20:42
Share
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304+0.69%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1502+19.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.082-13.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.2971-0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04256+2.77%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Sources: Stablecoin issuer Figure plans to increase IPO size and pricing range