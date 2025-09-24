Dogecoin’s long-awaited ETF launch in the U.S. brought explosive trading volume and attracted institutional attention, yet its price has failed to maintain momentum. Trading at just $0.2484 after dropping 11% this week, the meme coin continues to struggle despite the hype. In contrast, Digitap (TAP) is attracting serious investor demand through its presale, where the [...] The post Dogecoin Fades At $0.267 While Digitap Presale Skyrockets With Visa Card Demand appeared first on Blockonomi.Dogecoin’s long-awaited ETF launch in the U.S. brought explosive trading volume and attracted institutional attention, yet its price has failed to maintain momentum. Trading at just $0.2484 after dropping 11% this week, the meme coin continues to struggle despite the hype. In contrast, Digitap (TAP) is attracting serious investor demand through its presale, where the [...] The post Dogecoin Fades At $0.267 While Digitap Presale Skyrockets With Visa Card Demand appeared first on Blockonomi.

Dogecoin Fades At $0.267 While Digitap Presale Skyrockets With Visa Card Demand

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/24 21:00
Union
U$0.009894-6.87%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.08-4.49%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.367-1.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002395-1.27%

Dogecoin’s long-awaited ETF launch in the U.S. brought explosive trading volume and attracted institutional attention, yet its price has failed to maintain momentum. Trading at just $0.2484 after dropping 11% this week, the meme coin continues to struggle despite the hype.

In contrast, Digitap (TAP) is attracting serious investor demand through its presale, where the integration of a live Visa card project is reshaping how crypto is used in daily life. For investors scanning the best altcoins to buy now, this comparison is hard to ignore.

Dogecoin ETF Launch Sparks Attention, But Price Stumbles

The debut of the Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) on September 18, 2025, was historic. Backed by Rex Shares and Osprey Funds, the fund generated trading volume six times higher than the average ETF on its first day of trading. Over 280 million DOGE were snapped up by whales, driving temporary spikes across meme coins and top assets like BTC and ETH.

Yet despite this record-breaking debut, Dogecoin has slid to $0.2484 — a decline of 11% in just seven days. This pattern mirrors Bitcoin’s earlier ETF launches, where price rallies often gave way to sharp retracements. For many traders, it raises the question: if a headline-grabbing ETF can’t sustain DOGE’s momentum, is it really the best cryptocurrency to buy right now, or just another hype cycle?

Why Digitap Stands Out: Real Utility Over Hype

Unlike Dogecoin’s reliance on meme power and speculative momentum, Digitap ($TAP) is focused on building tangible products designed for real-world adoption. At its core is a unified wallet that streamlines cross-chain transactions, eliminating the need to juggle multiple tokens across different networks.

What truly distinguishes Digitap—and what many analysts already consider a reason it is one of the best crypto presales 2025—is its Visa crypto card integration. The Digitap visa card bridges the gap between traditional currencies and cryptocurrencies by allowing you to use crypto for everyday purchases. Whether you’re paying for groceries or having dinner at your favorite restaurant, the Digitap Visa card allows you to pay with the same ease as a traditional debit or credit card.

A digital version of the card is also available. You can download it immediately and start making your online payments with it, or you can request a physical card to be sent to you. When you make a payment, the digital wallet converts crypto into fiat in the background, making the transaction smooth for you and the merchant.

This real-world utility is what transforms $TAP from a speculative token into a functional financial instrument, directly tackling a major criticism of crypto: its difficulty in being used in daily life.

Beyond payments, the card connects with other parts of the Digitap ecosystem. Those who hold $TAP can access staking rewards of 124% APR during the presale, turning everyday spending into an opportunity to generate passive income.

Security is a core priority, reinforced through cold storage solutions and a built-in privacy mixer, which protect personal and financial data as crypto adoption grows. Together, these tools make Digitap not just another presale project, but a comprehensive financial toolkit that combines convenience, privacy, and profitability.

For newcomers exploring the best cryptocurrency investment in 2025, the Visa card offers an instantly relatable benefit: the ability actually to use their holdings in real life. This is a feature that meme-driven tokens like Dogecoin can’t match, and it positions Digitap as a frontrunner among altcoins to watch this year.

While hype-driven assets often fade after a spike, Digitap’s Visa-powered ecosystem gives it a lasting edge, making $TAP one of the top cryptos to invest in before its official exchange debut.

Digitap Presale Metrics: Skyrocketing Demand

The Digitap ($TAP) presale is exploding with demand, as early investors rush to lock in tokens at just $0.0125 before the price climbs to $0.0159. Already, more than 13.42 million tokens have been snapped up, raising an impressive $167,794 in record time.

With a fixed total supply of 2 billion $TAP, this window to buy low is closing fast — making it one of the best crypto presales 2025 for those hunting the next big opportunity.

This rapid uptake highlights growing conviction from retail investors that Digitap could be the next big cryptocurrency in 2025. The built-in demand for its Visa card product is already creating urgency — suggesting it may be among the top cryptos to invest in before its exchange listing.

Meme Hype vs. Real-World Adoption

Dogecoin’s ETF launch demonstrates that institutional attention can spark temporary excitement, but without clear utility, sustaining price growth is difficult. On the other hand, Digitap is proving that hidden crypto gems with real-world use cases can generate momentum even before listing.

While Dogecoin may remain one of the best meme coins to buy for traders chasing short-term volatility, investors searching for long-term growth and practical application are increasingly turning to Digitap. The coming months will reveal whether DOGE can defy its retracement history — but for now, the smarter money is flowing into $TAP.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app
Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

The post Dogecoin Fades At $0.267 While Digitap Presale Skyrockets With Visa Card Demand appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network

Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network

The post Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ondo Finance has launched its USDY yieldcoin on the Stellar blockchain network. USDY is Ondo’s flagship yieldcoin focused on real-world asset expansion. Ondo Finance launched its USDY yieldcoin on the Stellar blockchain network today. USDY is described as Ondo’s flagship yieldcoin and represents the company’s expansion of real-world assets onto the Stellar platform. The launch aims to provide yield access across global economies through Stellar’s international network infrastructure. The deployment connects traditional finance with blockchain-based solutions by bringing real-world asset exposure to Stellar’s ecosystem. Ondo Finance positions the move as part of efforts to broaden access to yield-generating opportunities worldwide. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ondo-finance-usdy-yieldcoin-stellar-launch/
RealLink
REAL$0.06369+5.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181+0.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+5.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:58
Share
Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

While crypto focuses on US and EU markets, real adoption is happening in Argentina, Nigeria and the Philippines, where digital assets solve survival needs. Opinion by: Maksym Sakharov, group CEO at WeFiThe crypto industry has been focused on the same markets: the United States and the European Union. The conversation has mainly concerned regulatory clarity, speculative gains and institutional access, whether Silicon Valley’s venture capital firms or Wall Street’s exchange-traded fund issuers. Unfortunately, this fixation is blinding much of the industry to a more pressing reality, where the future of crypto adoption isn’t in New York, London or Brussels, but rather in Lagos, Buenos Aires and Manila.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01562--%
RealLink
REAL$0.06369+5.48%
Boom
BOOM$0.007979+2.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 21:30
Share
Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO

BitcoinWorld Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO Exciting news from the world of stablecoins! Tether, the leading issuer of the popular USDT stablecoin, has just made a significant leadership announcement. They’ve brought on board Benjamin Habbel as their new Chief Business Officer (CBO). This move is generating considerable buzz, as Habbel brings a wealth of experience from prominent roles in both traditional finance and the tech sector. His appointment as Tether CBO marks a pivotal moment for the company’s strategic direction and future growth initiatives. Who is Benjamin Habbel, Tether’s New CBO? Benjamin Habbel isn’t new to high-stakes environments. Before joining Tether, he served as the CEO of Limestone Capital, a firm known for its strategic investments. His impressive career also includes a stint at tech giant Google, where he gained valuable insights into large-scale operations and digital innovation. Furthermore, Habbel has been involved with several successful software ventures across Silicon Valley, honing his expertise in business development and strategic partnerships. His diverse background spans various critical areas: Leadership: As CEO of Limestone Capital, he guided strategic decisions. Technology: Experience at Google and Silicon Valley software firms. Business Development: A proven track record in fostering growth. Strategic Planning: Essential for navigating complex market landscapes. This blend of experience makes him an ideal candidate to drive Tether’s business objectives forward. His appointment as the new Tether CBO is a clear signal of the company’s intent to strengthen its market position and expand its reach. What Does This Strategic Hire Mean for Tether? The role of a Chief Business Officer is crucial for any company, especially one as prominent as Tether in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency space. A CBO is typically responsible for identifying new business opportunities, forging strategic partnerships, and expanding market share. For Tether, Habbel’s appointment signifies a renewed focus on several key areas. We can anticipate several strategic benefits from this move: Enhanced Partnerships: Habbel’s network and experience could lead to new collaborations. Market Expansion: Driving Tether’s presence into new geographical regions or use cases. Product Innovation: Potentially exploring new stablecoin products or services. Regulatory Engagement: Navigating the complex global regulatory landscape for stablecoins. With his background, the new Tether CBO is well-positioned to leverage his expertise to solidify Tether’s foundational offerings while simultaneously exploring innovative avenues for growth. This is particularly important as the stablecoin market continues to mature and attract more scrutiny. How Will the New Tether CBO Impact USDT’s Future? USDT is the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, playing a critical role in the broader crypto ecosystem. It facilitates billions of dollars in daily transactions, providing stability in volatile markets. The addition of a seasoned executive like Benjamin Habbel as Tether CBO could significantly influence USDT’s trajectory. His strategic vision might lead to: Increased Adoption: Expanding USDT’s utility beyond trading into areas like remittances and institutional finance. Improved Trust: By professionalizing business operations and fostering transparent communication. Competitive Edge: Staying ahead of emerging stablecoin competitors and regulatory challenges. This appointment underscores Tether’s commitment to not only maintaining its leadership position but also to proactively shaping the future of digital finance. The strategic implications of having a strong Tether CBO at the helm are far-reaching, potentially impacting how businesses and individuals interact with stablecoins globally. Tether’s Vision: Expanding Beyond Stablecoins? While USDT remains its flagship product, Tether has been quietly diversifying its interests. The company has invested in various blockchain-related projects and technologies. A Chief Business Officer like Habbel, with his Silicon Valley background, is perfectly suited to identify and cultivate these new ventures. His role could extend beyond just the stablecoin business, helping Tether explore emerging opportunities in the broader Web3 and blockchain space. This strategic direction could include: Exploring new blockchain infrastructure projects. Investing in promising startups within the crypto ecosystem. Developing innovative financial services built on Tether’s existing technology. The appointment of a new Tether CBO is not merely a personnel change; it represents a forward-looking strategy to broaden Tether’s influence and ensure its relevance in an ever-changing digital economy. It’s an exciting time to watch how this leadership addition will unfold and shape the company’s future. In conclusion, Tether’s decision to hire Benjamin Habbel as its new Chief Business Officer is a powerful statement about its ambitions. With his extensive experience from Google, Limestone Capital, and Silicon Valley ventures, Habbel is poised to drive strategic growth, forge new partnerships, and navigate the evolving landscape of digital finance. This move is expected to bolster Tether’s position as a leader in the stablecoin market and beyond, signaling a new era of expansion and innovation for the company. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Benjamin Habbel? A1: Benjamin Habbel is the newly appointed Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Tether. He previously served as CEO of Limestone Capital and held positions at Google and various Silicon Valley software ventures, bringing a strong background in business development and strategy. Q2: What is the role of a Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Tether? A2: The CBO is responsible for identifying new business opportunities, developing strategic partnerships, expanding market share, and driving overall business growth for Tether, including its USDT stablecoin and other ventures. Q3: How might this appointment impact Tether’s USDT stablecoin? A3: This appointment is expected to lead to increased adoption of USDT, potentially through new partnerships and use cases. It could also enhance trust and reinforce Tether’s competitive edge in the stablecoin market by professionalizing its business operations. Q4: What is Limestone Capital? A4: Limestone Capital is a firm where Benjamin Habbel previously served as CEO. It is known for its strategic investments, though specific details of its operations are not central to this article. Q5: Will Tether expand into new areas beyond stablecoins? A5: While USDT remains core, Tether has shown interest in diversifying into other blockchain-related projects. Benjamin Habbel’s role as CBO could be instrumental in identifying and cultivating these new ventures, potentially expanding Tether’s influence in the broader Web3 space. Did you find this insight into Tether’s strategic leadership change valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about the significant developments shaping the cryptocurrency world! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the stablecoin ecosystem’s institutional adoption. This post Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01562--%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171097-0.45%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01472-0.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 21:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO

Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Hit $500 by 2026? ETH Layer 2s Like BASE and Layer Brett May Slow The Climb

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?