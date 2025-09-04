Key Insights:

Dogecoin Forms a Cup and Handle Pattern, Targeting $0.47 and Higher

Dogecoin (DOGE) is showing technical patterns that analysts say could push the price higher in the coming weeks. Recent projections have placed potential targets ranging from $0.47 to above $1.00, depending on market momentum and trend continuation.

Cup and Handle Formation Points to $0.47

Crypto analyst Andrew Griffiths has identified a cup and handle formation on the Dogecoin weekly chart. He explained that the pattern suggests a possible rally toward $0.47.

Griffiths noted that the structure aligns with the AB=CD harmonic pattern. He said DOGE had already completed a 733.06% rise from $0.05666 to $0.41546. A secondary rally of equal size may follow, with the $0.41546 resistance zone seen as a key barrier. If momentum holds, the continuation could push the price toward $0.88036.

Resistance level | Source: X

As of press time, Dogecoin trades at $0.216339, with a daily volume of $2.1 billion. The token has gained 1.46% in the past 24 hours. Market participants are watching the identified resistance levels and whale activity closely for signs of the next move.

Logarithmic Uptrend Suggests Rally Toward $1.40

However, according to Bitcoinsensus, a longer-term uptrend is visible on the weekly chart. He noted that Dogecoin has been moving in impulsive waves, each stronger than the last.

Based on previous upward waves, Bitcoin gained about +290% and +440%, reaching $0.23 and $0.50.

Potential Surge | Source: X

Bitcoinsensus projected the next rally could yield gains of up to +740%, with potential targets between $1.00 and $1.40. If this historical pattern continues, Dogecoin is getting ready to rip to the upside.

Dormant Whale Activity in Large Wallets

Meanwhile, Santiment data shows low activity among Dogecoin’s largest holders. Analyst Ali_charts noted that wallets with 10 million to 100 million DOGE have not moved funds significantly.

As of September 2, 2025, these wallets held around 24.19 billion DOGE, down from 25.5 billion in July. Ali confirmed that no major buying or selling pressure has been detected, pointing to a period of sideways consolidation.

Market Holders | Source: X

This suggests that whales are waiting for clearer signals before taking positions. This reduced activity could indicate a period of market consolidation or indecision among larger market participants.