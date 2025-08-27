Dogecoin Gears Up For Triple Surge Vs. Bitcoin – Details

Dogecoin is back in the spotlight after a key technical move against Bitcoin hinted at renewed strength. The DOGE/BTC pair reclaimed ground following a liquidity sweep that shook out weak hands earlier this year. Analysts now believe this recovery could set the stage for a major rally.

Analysts See Big Upside For DOGE

According to analysts, Dogecoin has broken above a former sell-side liquidity zone on the weekly chart. This level, between 140 and 160 sats, had acted as a critical support for months.

By July 2025, the pair fell below that zone in what they called a “liquidity hunt,” an event where prices dip to trigger stop orders before reversing upward.

According to Trader Tardigrade, the rebound is fueling optimism that DOGE might target higher levels soon. Tardigrade’s chart marks a potential climb toward 0.00000516 BTC, or about 516 sats.

Based on current Bitcoin prices, that would translate to roughly $0.576, more than 300% above the liquidity sweep lows. Intermediate checkpoints sit at 280 sats ($0.31) and 360 sats ($0.40) before any run at that top target.

Altcoin Season Back In The Conversation

This outlook comes as talk of an altcoin season gains momentum. Historically, such periods see altcoins outperform Bitcoin after the leading cryptocurrency consolidates.

Tardigrade suggested that Dogecoin’s move could align with this pattern, potentially acting as a trigger for wider market activity.

DOGE’s recent rebound is significant because the coin had been under pressure for weeks. The current price stands near $0.21, down 4.41% in the past day and 7% for the month. Despite those short-term losses, technical analysts argue that structure matters more than daily fluctuations.

Other Experts Weigh In

Ali Martinez offered a different view for the short term. He pointed to a symmetrical triangle forming on the 4-hour chart and expects one more pullback toward $0.22 before a breakout. If the pattern holds, his targets include $0.26, $0.28, and $0.31 in the near term.

Other experts see a longer horizon, comparing the current setup to past Dogecoin cycles in 2014, 2017, and 2021. Each major rally followed a similar accumulation phase. They believe the token could rise more than 3x from current levels, even surpassing the $0.7396 all-time high.

The market now watches for confirmation. If the breakout signals strengthen and altcoin season returns, Dogecoin could once again become one of the market’s biggest movers. Whether that happens in one surge or through stages, analysts agree that this meme coin’s story isn’t over yet.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView