Dogecoin May Deliver 15x, Shiba Inu 20x, Yet Ozak AI's Buzz Points to 100x Potential

By: Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 20:33
Crypto markets in 2025 are buzzing with predictions as traders try to discover which tokens will dominate the next bull run. Meme coins continue to be within the spotlight, with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continuing to draw interest with their community strength and capability for surprising multiples. Analysts forecast that Dogecoin should supply 15x profits, while Shiba Inu may push in the direction of 20x returns. Yet, inspite of those positive outlooks, one presale task is drawing greater buzz than either of them: Ozak AI (OZ).

Priced at just $0.012 in its 6th presale stage, Ozak AI has already raised over $3.5 million and sold 925 million tokens. With analysts predicting a path to $1 by 2026, Ozak AI’s potential 100x return has investors talking — and many believe it could be the breakout token of this cycle.

Dogecoin’s 15x Forecast

Dogecoin, presently trading around $0.24, continues to show its staying power as the authentic meme coin. With mainstream reputation, celebrity endorsements, or even adoption for bills, DOGE remains one of the most culturally sizable cryptocurrencies.

From a technical angle, Dogecoin faces resistance at $0.25, $0.30, and $0.40, whilst aid rests at $0.20, $0.18, and $0.15. If it clears $0.25 convincingly, analysts anticipate momentum could push it higher, doubtlessly resulting in a 15x rally if hype intensifies.

Still, Dogecoin’s large market cap limits its upside compared to smaller projects. It can deliver strong gains, but not the kind of exponential growth seen in newer presales.

Shiba Inu’s 20x Potential

Shiba Inu (SHIB), trading near $0.00001223, has grown far beyond its meme coin origins. With its Shibarium layer-2 scaling solution and expanding ecosystem, SHIB is carving out a unique position in the market. Analysts believe SHIB could deliver up to 20x gains in this bull run, fueled by its massive community and growing adoption.

Resistance levels for SHIB sit at $0.000013, $0.000015, and $0.000020, while support rests at $0.000010, $0.000009, and $0.000008. Breaking above $0.000015 could trigger a significant rally, potentially placing SHIB among the top meme performers of 2025.

Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has strong community backing, but its upside is still capped compared to a presale token like Ozak AI, where the price discovery phase hasn’t even begun.

Ozak AI’s 100x Buzz

Where Dogecoin and Shiba Inu offer 15x and 20x potential, Ozak AI is generating buzz for something much bigger. At just $0.012 per token, Ozak AI is being projected to reach $1 by 2026, which would represent nearly 100x ROI.

What sets Ozak AI apart is its utility. The project is developing AI-powered prediction agents, tools that analyze vast real-time blockchain and off-chain data to detect patterns and provide actionable insights. For traders, this could mean spotting opportunities before competitors. For enterprises and developers, it offers smarter ways to integrate AI with blockchain applications.

This AI + crypto narrative has given Ozak AI a strong foundation, ensuring it’s more than just hype.

OZ’s Partnerships and Credibility

Adding weight to its potential, Ozak AI has partnered with:

  • Perceptron Network, offering access to 700,000+ AI nodes.

  • HIVE, providing 30ms ultra-fast market signals.

  • SINT, delivering cross-chain bridges, SDKs, and voice-driven AI integration.

Security has also been a focus. Ozak AI has been audited by CertiK, Sherlock, and its internal team while securing listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Participation in events like Coinfest Asia 2025 has only boosted visibility further.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain strong players in the meme coin space, with forecasts of 15x and 20x gains that could reward their loyal communities. But in terms of sheer upside, Ozak AI’s $0.012 OZ presale stands out as the boldest opportunity of 2025.

With $3.5M raised, 925M tokens sold, and predictions of a 100x journey to $1, Ozak AI has captured investor imagination. It may still be early, but for many, it looks like the token most likely to turn modest entries into life-changing fortunes.

About Ozak AI 

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides a technology platform that specializes in predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized network technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto enthusiasts and businesses make the correct decisions.

For more, visit:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Twitter : https://x.com/ozakagi

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

