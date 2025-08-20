Dogecoin Mining Gets Major Boost as Thumzup Acquires Dogehash in $50M Stock Deal

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/20 20:43
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.822+1.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.1285-0.54%
XRP
XRP$2.9264-0.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.011567-3.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.15808+0.43%

Trump family-backed Thumzup Media is buying Dogecoin miner Dogehash in an all-stock deal, aiming to build a leading Dogecoin mining ecosystem. On Tuesday, Thumzup Media, a Nasdaq-listed crypto-focused treasury firm, announced plans to acquire Dogecoin mining company Dogehash. The agreement will be executed through an all-stock transaction. As part of the deal, Dogehash shareholders will receive 30.7 million Thumzup shares. Once completed, the miner will become Degohash Technologies Holdings and be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “XDOG.” Building a Dogecoin Ecosystem Thumzup said Dogehash’s mining technology will be folded into its platform. The goal is to strengthen Dogecoin’s mining infrastructure and deliver competitive opportunities for miners. In the press statement, CEO Robert Steele said that the company aims to go beyond mining. He highlighted plans to create a vertically integrated Dogecoin ecosystem, combining renewable-powered operations, scalable infrastructure, and utility-driven applications. Recent Fundraising and Strategy Shift The acquisition follows Thumzup’s $50 million capital raise, completed a few weeks ago. That funding went toward purchasing mining rigs, accumulating digital assets, and advancing its crypto-led strategy.  Originally founded in 2020 as a social media marketing platform, Thumzup pivoted earlier this year. It now manages a crypto treasury and accepts Bitcoin payments for its users. Crypto Industry Trend Thumzup’s move mirrors a wider shift among public companies. Several firms, including American Bitcoin and Kindly MD, have added large Bitcoin holdings in recent months. Others, such as Bitmine Immersion and Sharplink, have funneled billions into Ethereum. Altcoins like XRP and Solana are also seeing growing adoption as corporate treasury assets. Market Reaction and Outlook Thumzup shares closed at $5.01 on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Finance. The stock fell 41% in 24 hours but remains up 52% for the year.  Upon finalizing the Dogehash acquisition, Thumzup and its new subsidiary will aim to establish themselves as a top Dogecoin mining platform, with the promise of stronger yields for the meme coin’s miners.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01608+0.87%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003571+1.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000393-1.50%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12674+1.18%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 