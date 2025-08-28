Dogecoin news: Holder who made $8M backs altcoin Remittix in ‘smart move’

By: Coin Journal
2025/08/28 17:55
RealLink
REAL$0.05938+2.87%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.13-3.39%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006516+17.65%
Movement
MOVE$0.1245+1.30%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.000000104+0.48%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006837-3.32%
  • Dogecoin’s hype fades as trading slows; investors seek utility-driven altcoins.
  • $8M Dogecoin investor backs Remittix, calling it the next potential 100x crypto.
  • Dogecoin faces $0.28 and $0.36 resistance with limited real-world use progress.

For years, Dogecoin dominated most crypto discussions about meme coins.

Thanks to its robust community support and endorsement from celebrities like Elon Musk, Dogecoin, which started as a joke over a decade ago, continues to enjoy the attention and support.

This comes from minting millions in profits for several crypto investors thanks to its viral excitement and speculative interest.

But as we approach the end of August, Dogecoin trading volume slows, forcing short-term holders into losses, and momentum-driven plays are becoming more volatile.

Investors are seeking more promising alternatives with real utility and growth potential.

A crypto investor who made $8 million from Dogecoin has backed Remittix, a fast-rising PayFi altcoin. They call it the “smart move” that could deliver the next 100x crypto.

 

Dogecoin keeps relying on memetic appeal without real use cases

According to the technical indicators on Dogecoin price charts, there is strong resistance at $0.28 and $0.36. Market analysts on Crypto Twitter predict that Dogecoin will rise if the encouraging momentum continues.

However, these analysts warn that general market trends or reduced enthusiasm could hinder these growth prospects.

Source: Jonathan Carter on X

The Dogecoin ecosystem relies on community projects, charity initiatives, and memetic appeal. However, there has been almost no development in payment infrastructure or Layer 2 solutions.

Despite Dogecoin’s cultural icon status, its lack of practical utility has hindered adoption for everyday transactions and limited its growth.

Hence, it has a reputation as a more speculative than utility-focused DeFi project.

Introducing Remittix: the payFi sensation combining utility and hype for sustainable growth

 

Remittix (RTX) is drawing in the smart money investors for reasons Dogecoin can’t replicate or match.

Thanks to its utility appeal, the project blends crypto payments with real-world utility and a market-wide frenzy.

Here’s why investors and the general market are taking notice of Remittix (RTX):

  • An Imminent Second Major Exchange Listing
  • Real-World PayFi Model Driving Growth
  • Community-Backed Project with Consistent Support
  • High Upside Potential and Low-Price Entry

With utilities already live for users and more to come, plus multiple exchange listings scheduled, Remittix (RTX) supports its low entry price with strong adoption catalysts. Here is an area where Dogecoin lags at the same scale.

Meme coins like Dogecoin may be the topic of the headlines, but even meme investors prefer practical crypto solutions.

They are now rotating toward tokens with real use cases and strong growth potential, like Remittix.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Dogecoin news: Holder who made $8M backs altcoin Remittix in ‘smart move’ appeared first on CoinJournal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006622-11.74%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Share
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,904.85+1.41%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-6.27%
RedStone
RED$0.4235-0.18%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Share
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06897-1.16%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion