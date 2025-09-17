Dogecoin News Today: DOGE ETF Updates; Prices Could Reach $1 After Meme Coin Market Set To Skyrocket

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/17 17:40
Dogecoin’s rise from parody to powerhouse reshaped the meme coin world, but it isn’t standing alone in the spotlight anymore. Aside from the headlines of Dogecoin news, newer entrants like Layer Brett are sparking curiosity among traders hunting for the next big breakout. The recent surge of energy around meme coins highlights just how quickly narratives can shift and how fast capital flows when hype and community collide.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) Catapults to the Top After Recent Offerings

Layer Brett is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about tokens in crypto, and not just because of its meme roots. Built as an Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solution, it solves two of the biggest frustrations with Ethereum: slow speeds and high gas fees.

That mix of fun and function is what has traders paying attention. Memecoins have always thrived on culture, but Layer Brett adds something extra: actual performance. Holders aren’t just buying into a joke; they’re stepping into an ecosystem that processes transactions faster than most tokens they already use.

The project’s staking system makes it even more compelling. Early participants have seen APYs advertised in the tens of thousands, creating buzz that few tokens can match. Unlike coins that sit idle in wallets, LBRETT can work for its holders right away, generating rewards that reinforce community loyalty.

Layer Brett’s developers are also leaning into creativity. Plans include NFT integrations and gamified staking, turning what’s usually a dry process into something interactive. Imagine staking tokens not just for rewards but also for access to unique experiences and collectibles.

To top it off, the community isn’t left out of the excitement. No KYC barriers mean full control for users, and a whopping $1 million giveaway is live to reward those who get involved early. The buzz is growing, and for once, a meme token looks ready to back it up with substance.

Institutional Dogecoin News Sparks Market Interest  

Dogecoin is back in the spotlight, and the stakes have not felt this high in a long time. The coin is pressing against $0.30, a level that has rejected it multiple times this year. Each failed attempt has sent DOGE tumbling, but this latest push feels different. Volumes are rising, market cap is climbing, and traders sense a breakout could be brewing.

Adding fuel to the buzz is the upcoming Dogecoin ETF. The first US fund tied directly to DOGE is nearing launch, and the prospect of Wall Street money flowing into the meme coin has electrified the community. An ETF would give institutions an easy entry point, and that could shift Dogecoin’s status from cult token to big L1 player.

Behind the scenes, money is already moving. Open interest in DOGE derivatives has surged past $6 billion, showing that traders are lining up to bet on what happens next. If $0.30 breaks, levels like $0.45 and even higher come into play.

With retail traders watching charts and whales quietly positioning, the stage is set for a dramatic move. Whether it is a powerful breakout or another painful rejection, DOGE is about to show if it still has the fire that once made it the king of meme coins.

Conclusion 

While the latest Dogecoin news made headlines, LBRETT’s fast-selling presale offers the rare early entry investors chase. With no KYC, instant staking, and a $1 million giveaway, it’s a project designed to reward early believers. Get in on the future of the meme sector at $0.0058 per LBRETT token.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
