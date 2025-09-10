Dogecoin News Today: Why Crypto Investors Are Turning To Layer Brett As Analysts Predict 40x Gains In 2025

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 18:52
The latest Dogecoin news today shows a familiar picture: DOGE is holding steady, still one of the most recognized names in crypto, but far from its wild early years. For loyal holders, that’s fine. For traders hunting the next big breakout, however, attention is shifting to Layer Brett ($LBRETT)—a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin tipped for 40x gains in 2025.

Dogecoin’s brand vs. its ceiling

Dogecoin will always have cultural value. As the first meme coin, it captured global attention, earned Elon Musk’s endorsement, and built a brand no one can deny. But after years of sideways trading, it’s clear DOGE doesn’t move like it used to. Analysts say the most realistic upside in the next bull run is a modest 2x–3x, far below the explosive multiples retail traders are chasing.

Why investors are watching Layer Brett

While Dogecoin treads water, Layer Brett is building momentum at lightning speed. Priced at just $0.0055 in presale, it has already attracted thousands of investors worldwide. What makes it different is the foundation: it’s not just a meme coin for hype, it’s built on Ethereum Layer 2, delivering fast transactions, low fees, and massive staking rewards. That blend of meme culture and real utility is why analysts are calling it one of the most exciting tokens of 2025.

The case for 40x gains

The numbers are what grab attention. At its current presale price, a surge to $0.20 would mean a 35x–40x return, and analysts argue that’s possible if adoption continues. Compare that with Dogecoin (DOGE), where even reaching new highs wouldn’t offer anywhere close to the same upside. Traders looking to multiply small entries are realizing Layer Brett offers the kind of asymmetric returns DOGE no longer provides.

Why timing matters more than ever

In crypto, timing is everything. The biggest Dogecoin fortunes weren’t made at $0.60, they were made when DOGE was still fractions of a cent. The same is true for Shiba Inu and Pepe coin—early entries created life-changing gains, while latecomers only caught small moves. Layer Brett is now in that early presale window, which is why momentum is accelerating. With a starting price of just $0.0055, investors are treating it as one of the rare chances to get in before the market narrative catches fire. Missing this stage could mean missing the steepest part of the curve.

Retail and whales both piling in

Another shift is clear: it’s not just small traders buying into Layer Brett. Whales are beginning to rotate capital into the presale too, treating it as a high-risk, high-reward play with outsized potential. The early buzz resembles what happened with Shiba Inu and Pepe coin before their historic runs, and Brett’s Layer 2 foundation could make it even more sustainable.

Conclusion

Dogecoin (DOGE) will always be the OG meme coin. It still commands attention, but its growth is capped by size and maturity. Layer Brett ($LBRETT), on the other hand, is at the start of its story—low-priced, community-driven, and designed for scale. For traders aiming at 40x returns in 2025, it’s clear where the excitement is.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
