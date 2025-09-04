Dogecoin & Pepe Holders Looking For The Next 100x Turn To Remittix After ‘Best Crypto Presale’ Award Is Won With Beta Wallet Launch

With Dogecoin and Pepe owners going through a market correction with declining trading volumes, there are now plenty of people looking at altcoins that have real-world use cases and enormous growth potential. 

Remittix is one project that is causing a stir. Sold at $0.1030, Remittix has just been awarded ‘Best Crypto Presale’ and is getting ready to launch its beta wallet during Q3 2025. This fiat-to-crypto experiment in keeping things simple aims to simplify cross-border payments and could trigger a rally for payfi altcoins in the latter part of this month.

Dogecoin and Pepe: Market Snapshot Amid Growing Interest in Utility Altcoins

Dogecoin is at $0.2160 with a 1.84% increase in price but a large 8.82% drop in trading volume to $2.1 billion. 

Pepe coin is at $0.059784 with a meager 0.98% rise, but its trading volume fell by 14.61%, resting at about $522.6 million. All these drops show sagging trading interest and potential consolidation in the hands of holders of meme coins.

With calmness in speculation, investors are opting for cryptos with scalable real-world use cases over hype coins. This is prompting renewed interest in projects like Remittix with real payment solutions and cross-border liquidity.

Remittix Presale Par Excellence and Beta Wallet Launch

Remittix presale has raised over $23.6 million, selling 642 million tokens, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm. Its beta wallet release in Q3 2025 is committed to providing a mobile-centric, user-friendly wallet for instant crypto-to-fiat conversions of 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies.

The wallet caters to a broad market, from freelancers to businesses, by enabling secure, quick, and inexpensive remittances to bank accounts, filling a huge gap in the use of crypto.

Why Remittix Could be the Next 100x Altcoin to Watch

  • Global Reach: Simple crypto-to-bank payments in 30+ countries
  • Realistic Use Case: Built to solve actual payment inefficiencies
  • $250,000 Remittix giveaway
  • Security: CertiK-audited smart contracts ensure protection and trust
  • Coming Wallet Release: Mobile beta release with real-time FX in Q3 2025
  • Strong Community: Significant presale success proves demand

As market activity for Pepe and Dogecoin slows, Remittix‘s focus on functional and scalable financial tools puts it in the investors’ sweet spot for looking at steady returns.

Overall, as investors in Dogecoin and Pepe search for the next big thing, Remittix’s award-winning presale and upcoming beta wallet release make it a deserving altcoin to watch for 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

