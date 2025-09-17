Dogecoin, PEPE & Layer Brett Are Dubbed The Best Cryptos To Buy Now For The Highest Returns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:15
The search for the best crypto is on and right now, Dogecoin, PEPE, and LayerBrett have taken center stage. Being meme coins, these three options look ready to explode for different reasons.

But the real question is, which one of these tokens will fetch the highest returns? Read on to find out.

New Dogecoin ETF to send DOGE to new highs

Many thought it was impossible, but here we are. REX-Osprey has finally had their Degcoin ETF application approved by the SEC. This means that Dogecoin, a crypto project that started as a joke, is finally making its way to Wall Street.

The ramification of this development is far-reaching and transformational. Since it legalizes Dogecoin to a certain extent, many expect the DOGE ETF would send Dogecoin to new highs. Dogecoin is currently trading around $0.25, and analysts expect a rise to $0.5 when the coin finally hits its stride. This effectively makes DOGE one of the best cryptocurrencies to take a close look at right now.

Speculative PEPE Mounts Serious Rebound

PEPE coin exploded into the crypto mainstream with blinding speed. Its appeal is pure meme power—born from internet trends, amplified by community engagement, and driven by viral sentiment.

Over the last month, PEPE broke free from its downtrend and delivered a massive rally, which saw it more than double its price. Things have cooled down now and PEPE is forming a potential base for the next leg higher. That’s why it is another serious option for investors.

How Layer Brett Outranks PEPE and Dogecoin

Unlike PEPE and Dogecoin, LayerBrett brings something unique to the table: genuine blockchain utility. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, it delivers lightning-fast transactions to help the platform scale. It also offers mouthwatering staking rewards, a feature that prospective investors are finding irresistible.

With these benefits, LayerBrett looks much more attractive than these bigger meme bigwigs. But LBRETT’s advantages over them don’t stop there. While Dogecoin and PEPE are at a saturated state in the crypto market– everyone knows about them already, LBRETT is a fresh wave of meme energy.

As a result, it’s got a stronger momentum, and coupled with a presale entry price of $0.0058, looks like the superior investment option of the lot. Its presale is selling out fast, with over $3.5 million raised from thousands of investors–even though the project only just launched. For those looking to maximize crypto profits this year, LayerBrett is the clear option.

Conclusion

Smart crypto investors diversify, smarter ones take risks. And LayerBrett is the kind of risk that often turns into substantial upsides. Analysts believe that this new gem is on track to record a 100x price rally. That’s because it’s got a low market cap and is yet to hit crypto exchanges.

By the time LayerBrett gets listed, it will be available to more investors, and since it is a trending coin, loads of new investors will jump aboard. Its presale is an unique opportunity to get in on the action before everyone else does. LayerBrett is creating a new batch of crypto millionaires, will you be one of them?

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

FUNToken today announced that its highly anticipated $5 million community giveaway smart contract has successfully passed an independent security audit by CredShields, a leading blockchain security firm.
PANews reported on June 23 that according to the 8-K document submitted by Strategy to the SEC, the company purchased 245 bitcoins at an average price of $105,856 per bitcoin
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   BitGo gaat vanuit Frankfurt crypto aanbieden in Europa. Dat maakt het Amerikaanse digitale assetbedrijf vandaag bekend in een persbericht.  BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt De Duitse dochteronderneming, BitGo Europe GmbH, heeft goedkeuring gekregen van de Duitse toezichthouder BaFin voor een uitbreiding van zijn bestaande licentie. Daarmee kan het bedrijf zijn Europese dienstverlening uitbreiden met gereguleerde crypto diensten vanuit Frankfurt. De uitbreiding markeert een belangrijke stap voor institutionele beleggers in Europa, die nu toegang krijgen tot een breed scala aan handelsmogelijkheden via BitGo’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk en een high-performance elektronische handelsomgeving. Daarmee zijn duizenden digitale activa en stablecoins direct te verhandelen, onder toezicht van de Europese Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn prima tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin haalde een aantal weken terug een nieuwe all-time high en lijkt voor nieuw definitief boven de $100K te blijven. Na een flinke stijging van Bitcoin volgen vaak de altcoins. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit… Continue reading BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); BitGo Europe ontving in mei 2025 al een eerste MiCAR-vergunning van BaFin voor bewaar- en custodian-diensten. Met de nieuwe uitbreiding biedt het bedrijf nu een volledige suite van crypto-diensten: custody, staking, transfers en gereguleerde handel. Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network bij BitGo, licht toe: “We zijn verheugd ons Europese platform verder te versterken en klanten in staat te stellen om naadloos, concurrerend en met vertrouwen te handelen. Door onze institutionele custody-oplossing te combineren met hoogwaardige uitvoering krijgen klanten toegang tot diepe liquiditeit, terwijl hun assets veilig in MiCAR-conforme cold storage zijn te bewaren. Dit is een game-changer voor instellingen die veilig en efficiënt willen opereren in de digitale-assetsmarkt.” Toegang tot crypto De uitbreiding betekent dat Europese investeerders via BitGo toegang krijgen tot een breed spectrum aan liquiditeitsbronnen, waaronder topmarktmaker-desks en grote crypto beurzen. Dankzij deze geaggregeerde liquiditeit kunnen beleggers rekenen op scherpe prijzen en betrouwbare uitvoering van transacties. De nieuwe handelsdiensten zijn specifiek ontworpen om te voldoen aan de uiteenlopende behoeften van instellingen: Spot crypto trading in duizenden tokens en stablecoins. Naadloze integratie met bestaande custody-oplossingen. Beveiligde infrastructuur, waarbij assets in cold storage zijn te bewaren. Transparantie en MiCAR-conform toezicht via BaFin. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belang voor de Europese cryptomarkt De stap van BitGo komt op een moment dat de Europese digitale-assetsmarkt in een fase van professionalisering en consolidatie belandt. Sinds de invoering van MiCAR in 2024 moeten cryptobedrijven voldoen aan strengere regels rond toezicht, kapitaalvereisten en klantbescherming. Voor institutionele beleggers biedt dat meer zekerheid, maar tegelijkertijd betekent het ook dat alleen partijen met een stevige infrastructuur en voldoende kapitaal in staat zijn om een volwaardig dienstenpakket aan te bieden. BitGo positioneert zich hiermee als een van de weinig gereguleerde custodians die zowel bewaar- als handelsdiensten kunnen combineren. Volgens marktanalisten kan dit een stimulans zijn voor grotere institutionele instroom in crypto, omdat de combinatie van veiligheid, liquiditeit en gereguleerd toezicht vaak een vereiste is voor banken, pensioenfondsen en vermogensbeheerders. BitGo’s internationale positie BitGo is in 2013 opgericht en geldt wereldwijd als een van de pioniers in crypto-infrastructuur. Het bedrijf biedt diensten aan op het gebied van custody, wallets, staking, handel, financiering en settlement. BitGo bedient duizenden institutionele klanten, waaronder cryptobeurzen, platforms en grote merken binnen de industrie. De uitbreiding van BitGo Europe’s licentie door BaFin markeert een belangrijke verschuiving in het Europese crypto-landschap. Institutionele investeerders kunnen nu rekenen op een partij die zowel veiligheid als liquiditeit biedt, volledig in lijn met MiCAR. Voor Europa betekent dit een verdere stap richting een rijpere en gereguleerde digitale-assetsmarkt, waarin instellingen met vertrouwen kapitaal kunnen inzetten. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt is geschreven door Wessel Simons en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
