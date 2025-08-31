Dogecoin Price Falls, But Stabilises Above $0.20

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:29
Aug 31, 2025 at 12:11 // Price

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading below its moving average lines.


Dogecoin price long-term prediction: ranging 


The cryptocurrency remains in a range trading above the $0.20 support but below the $0.26 resistance. It is trading above the $0.20 support but is being rejected at the moving average lines. A break below the $0.20 support would send Dogecoin down to $0.18.


However, a further decline in the cryptocurrency is unlikely as the altcoin continues to form doji candlesticks. On the upside, the price of the altcoin will rise if buyers keep it above the moving average lines.

DOGE price indicators analysis


On both charts, the price bars are below the moving average lines, indicating that the cryptocurrency will continue to fall. Buyers are defending the current price support of $0.20. Doji candlesticks have developed as DOGE consolidates above the $0.20 support level. The existence of doji candlesticks has kept the price stable.

Technical indicators




DOGE/USD price daily chart – August 30, 2025

 What is the next direction for Dogecoin?


  


    DOGE has fallen below its moving average lines and on the 4-hour chart, DOGE is trading in a narrow range between the $0.20 support and the moving average lines. The moving average lines are opposing the rising trend. This may signal that the altcoin will resume its uptrend once it breaks above the moving average lines and the resistance at $0.26. In the meantime, DOGE is trading in a bearish trend zone.

  



  

   

   

   

  

  

DOGE/USD price 4-hour chart - August 30, 2025

  

Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

  

 

 
Source: https://coinidol.com/dogecoin-stabilises-above-020/


Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
