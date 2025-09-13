Dogecoin Price Forecast: Explosive Rally Toward $1 by Year-End

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/13 19:00
Capverse
CAP$0.14992+4.82%
DOGE
DOGE$0.30304+15.69%
Dogecoin
  • Dogecoin jumped 7.14% to $0.2802, pushing the market cap to $42.29 billion amidst ETF hopes.
  • The whales accumulated 280 million DOGE within 24 hours, confirming breakout potential beyond $0.30 resistance.
  • DOGE derivatives surged, with open interest up 12.11% to $5.39B, trading volume hitting $9.96B.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is gaining momentum after a sharp 7% daily surge by ETF speculation, aggressive buying by whales, and supportive technical levels. With the price surging up to $0.2802 and the market cap at $42.29 billion, the technical analyst sets a target for a breakout above $0.30 capable of inducing further upside.

Dogecoin is back in the limelight after a 7.14% increase in the previous 24 hours propelling the price at $0.2802 and the market cap at $42.29 billion. The price increase was a result of various catalysts including ETF speculation, whale movements, and surging analyst enthusiasm.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Dogecoin ETF Anticipation Drives Market Surge

One of the major drivers behind this rise is rising hopes for a Dogecoin ETF, which has sparked excitement across the market. The recent post suggests approval could come in the near term and this speculation alone has lifted DOGE up by more than 6% in a day.

Source: X

Fueling the rally further, whale wallets have been very active. In the last 24 hours alone, 280 million DOGE coins were accumulated, indicating fresh belief from major investors. The accumulation has solidified conviction that Dogecoin is about to make a major breakout.

Dogecoin Faces Resistance Between $0.274–$0.29

Technically, DOGE is now faced with resistance at the $0.274 and $0.29 area. Analyst Surf is predicting a year-end target of $1. He locations the primary level at the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement at about $0.29. A break above this should see the price increase towards $0.43 and then $1.08.

Source: X

Despite the optimism, caution remains essential. Analysts highlight that $0.26 is a strong support line. Should this level break down, the current pace may slow and short-term volatilities ensue.

Overall, DOGE is showing new strength as the attention stays centered around prospective ETF approval and mass-scale accumulation. In the short term, the meme coin is becoming one of the closely-observed assets in the universe, and the goal stays the $0.30 breakout level.

Also Read | DOGE Price Prediction: Will Dogecoin Break $0.50 Soon?

Dogecoin Derivatives See Strong Growth in Open Interest

Dogecoin derivatives also reflect this strength, with open interest rose 12.11% to $5.39 billion. Trading volume also followed suit, surging 13.60% to $9.96 billion. These surges indicate strong participation by long and short investors and the growing interest as the price volatility gets firmer across the DOGE market.

Source: CoinGlass

Meanwhile, the OI-Weighted ratio is 0.0113%. This is a relatively modest reading, and it reflects stable positioning and controlled leverage. While not extreme, it shows strong participation by investors. With liquidity and demand recovering, the Dogecoin derivatives market of Dogecoin looks more sustainable as investment activity continues to go up.

Source: CoinGlass

Also Read | Will XRP Reclaim a Top 5 Spot by End of 2025? Market Analysts Weigh In

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.0114+0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09625+1.73%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002256+5.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01841-0.32%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Share
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24805+3.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017279+6.99%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06552+2.97%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 20:13
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

BTC Dominance Plunges: Is an Altcoin Season Imminent?