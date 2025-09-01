Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Break $0.22?

DOGE defended $0.21 and rebounded to $0.22 as volumes jumped (~808.9M). We map the key levels, why $0.225 matters, and what would confirm $0.25.
By Shaurya Malwa, CD Analytics
Updated Sep 1, 2025, 1:36 p.m. Published Sep 1, 2025, 1:36 p.m.
Bitcoin’s Realized Capitalization Climbs to Record High Even as Spot Price Drops
The on-chain metric is rising despite bitcoin falling to more than 12% below its all-time high.
What to know:
- Bitcoin’s realized cap, which values tokens only when they move, rose past $1 trillion in July and now sits at a record $1.05 trillion.
- The increase contrasts with a drop in market cap, which revalues all tokens based on the spot price.
- The measure provides an insight into the conviction of bitcoin holders in their investment.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/01/dogecoin-price-hits-usd0-22-resistance-on-volume-spike-what-s-next