Dogecoin Price Prediction In September: DOGE ETF Updates & What Price Will Doge Be At The End Of 2025?

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/15 19:27
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.23%
Union
U$0.020136+46.87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005724-6.37%
Light
LIGHT$0.0222-19.62%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5256-4.05%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26278-7.69%

The Dogecoin price prediction received a significant lift with the green light for the first U.S. DOGE ETF. Traders are keen to see if this could propel Dogecoin to unprecedented levels by the end of 2025. However, many aren’t waiting. An increasing group of investors is flocking to Layer Brett, a promising altcoin gaining momentum in all the right circles.

Dogecoin’s Path to New Highs Paved by ETF Approval

The  Dogecoin price prediction has just become much more intriguing. With the U.S. officially approving the first Dogecoin ETF, sponsored by Rex and Osprey, traders are speculating whether a new all-time high is once again possible.

DOGE has regained the $0.28 level and is showing positive signals, including a pennant breakout and increasing on-chain volume. Whales have reportedly acquired over 280 million DOGE recently, clearly positioning themselves ahead of the ETF’s launch. Resistance at $0.30 is currently being tested, with $0.35 potentially in reach if the momentum holds.

However, there’s a catch: the  Dogecoin price prediction often seems promising, until it’s not. DOGE is still down more than 45% from its peak of $0.74. While the ETF adds credibility, it doesn’t guarantee that retail interest will fully return.

Some analysts, meanwhile, say that DOGE may have trouble breaking beyond its historical limits unless the market as a whole rallies or more utility features are added. It is still a meme coin at its core. It is famous, certainly, but it is primarily driven by feelings rather than real principles.

Nonetheless, for long-time supporters, this is the most exciting narrative Dogecoin has had in years. The  Dogecoin price prediction is back in focus, but whether it reaches a new high by 2025 remains uncertain.

LBRETT Runs Ahead as Dogecoin Continues Its Climb

While the ETF buzz has pushed Dogecoin back into the spotlight, traders seeking genuine growth are flocking to Layer Brett. It may be a meme coin too, but Layer Brett isn’t relying on old sentiment or waiting for Elon’s next tweet. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, it offers live staking with early investors earning over 700% APY.

At just $0.0058, Layer Brett still feels like a hidden gem. The presale is quickly gaining momentum, and with ultra-fast transactions, negligible gas fees, and an operational dApp, it’s much more than a meme coin. Layer Brett is providing real value: infrastructure, rewards, and growing momentum.

Unlike Dogecoin, which struggles to test $0.30 without a broader market rally, Layer Brett is priced for substantial gains. This is why it’s trending in Telegram groups and Discord servers, meme traders know the next 50x opportunity won’t come from a coin that’s already peaked.

Layer Brett delivers what Dogecoin once offered: the chance to get in early with built-in utility. It’s not replacing Dogecoin; it’s the next evolution. In a market full of nostalgic plays and slow movers, Layer Brett is showing what true early-stage energy looks like.

If Dogecoin is awakening, Layer Brett is already sprinting ahead.

Conclusion

There may now be a solid reason for the  Dogecoin price prediction to come true by the end of 2025, but getting back to its 2021 peak won’t be easy. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is already giving something new: quick growth, working tech, and meme coin energy with real support. This might be the better bet for traders who want to get ahead of the next big thing instead of reliving the last one.

 

Don’t wait until the presale ends. Layer Brett is moving fast, and the opportunity to buy in early at record speed won’t last long.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

 

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction In September: DOGE ETF Updates & What Price Will Doge Be At The End Of 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04517-5.34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899+4.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
XRP Millionaires Are Loading Up on These 2 Coins Below $0.50 to Make Big Returns Like They Did in 2017

XRP Millionaires Are Loading Up on These 2 Coins Below $0.50 to Make Big Returns Like They Did in 2017

The crypto market has always rewarded those who identify opportunities before the crowd.
XRP
XRP$2.9971-1.51%
Wink
LIKE$0.010099-5.95%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/15 17:34
Share
Топ алткойни за купуване преди решението на ФЕД за лихвите на 17 септември

Топ алткойни за купуване преди решението на ФЕД за лихвите на 17 септември

Криптопазарът се люлее с висока волатилност, докато инвеститорите очакват заседанието на Федералния резерв на 17 септември. Мнозина предвиждат понижение на лихвения процент от страна на ФЕД, а настроенията са разделени между страх и оптимизъм. В тази несигурна обстановка анализатори посочват четири водещи алткойна, които могат да се представят по-добре както преди, така и след решението. […]
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 18:52
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

XRP Millionaires Are Loading Up on These 2 Coins Below $0.50 to Make Big Returns Like They Did in 2017

Топ алткойни за купуване преди решението на ФЕД за лихвите на 17 септември

OPTO Miner expands influence amid influx of ETF funds

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots