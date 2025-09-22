The Dogecoin price reaching $1 is slowly becoming a distant dream; can a memecoin be valued as much? With utility-backed altcoins having actual use cases besides being a store of value, experts suggest buying the Cardano coin and Digitap ($TAP). $TAP, underpriced at $0.012 in the first presale round, is a top crypto to buy […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The Dogecoin price reaching $1 is slowly becoming a distant dream; can a memecoin be valued as much? With utility-backed altcoins having actual use cases besides being a store of value, experts suggest buying the Cardano coin and Digitap ($TAP). $TAP, underpriced at $0.012 in the first presale round, is a top crypto to buy […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 18:00
The Dogecoin price reaching $1 is slowly becoming a distant dream; can a memecoin be valued as much? With utility-backed altcoins having actual use cases besides being a store of value, experts suggest buying the Cardano coin and Digitap ($TAP). $TAP, underpriced at $0.012 in the first presale round, is a top crypto to buy now due to its blend of DeFi and TradFi. 

Can the Dogecoin Price Reach $1? 

According to Egian’s bold Dogecoin price prediction, the dog-themed cryptocurrency could hit $1 this year. As of press time, the altcoin price is around $0.28, with a 13% increase over the past seven days.  

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>🐕 Dogecoin Price Prediction: If DOGE Hits $1 In 2025, Here's What You Need to Know<br><br> DOGE $1 target analysis and market implications<br>⏰ <a href=”https://t.co/nnuSVBXKrb”>https://t.co/nnuSVBXKrb</a><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dogecoin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Dogecoin</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/priceprediction?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#priceprediction</a></p>&mdash; @MarketWatch – Vigilante de mercados (@egian79) <a href=”https://twitter.com/egian79/status/1968423933461352836?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 17, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Reaching a $1 valuation means the Dogecoin price must increase by almost 4x, putting its market cap at nearly $170 billion. On the one hand, some critics believe a memecoin can’t be valued as much, since it has no real use cases.

Nevertheless, other experts’ arguments include the potential approval of a DOGE ETF, which could propel its value to new highs. While the future Dogecoin price movement is uncertain, a smarter move might be to bet on utility coins with tangible applications. 

Experts Tip the Cardano Coin for a New ATH

The Cardano coin reached a peak price of $3 during the 2021 bull run, according to CoinMarketCap. However, bears have pushed the price down by 70% since then, currently hovering below the $1 mark. 

Nevertheless, recent performance has been impressive; bold Cardano price predictions have also been flying around. According to CoinMarketCap, the altcoin price has increased by 50% over the past three months, with further gains on the table.

Dan Gambardello hints that the Cardano coin will hit $10 this cycle, positioning it as a top crypto to invest in. While it may not have similar upsides as new tokens like $TAP, it is nonetheless a good bet this year. 

Digitap ($TAP): 2025’s Most Promising DeFi Coin? 

Digitap ($TAP) is both undervalued and fundamentally solid, with the ongoing presale presenting a big opportunity to buy at the lowest price. Additionally, as the world’s first omni-bank, the rising interest and attention are unsurprising. 

Compared to conventional payment platforms, it intends to put the world’s money in every user’s pocket. From fiat to crypto and everything in between, Digitap’s single and secure platform unites the flexibility of crypto with the reliability of traditional banking. 

With its virtual, plastic, metal, or custom card, users can spend and send money globally, including SEPA, SWIFT and crypto. As expected, it is stirring up a lot of excitement in the investment world, hailed by experts as a steal at $0.012 in the first presale round. 

Closing Thoughts 

$TAP is considered the best cryptocurrency to buy now due to its novelty and significant growth prospects. As the first-ever omni-bank, it combines decentralized finance and traditional finance and is tipped to surpass the Dogecoin price. Alongside the Cardano coin, it is a must-have this year, which investors can buy through the link below. 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

The post China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country’s overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about 6,146 tons, the highest monthly tally since January. The latest data arrived a day after Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, held a phone call on Friday to address trade tensions.  Rare-earth magnets, used in wind turbines, military systems, and electric vehicles, emerged as one of Beijing’s strongest points of pressure earlier in the year. Trump has recently pointed to parts of airplanes in response to China’s rare-earth limits. China supplies roughly 90% of the world’s rare-earth magnet output. The squeeze has sped up efforts in the US and elsewhere to build domestic supply chains. MP Materials Corp., the only US rare-earth miner, says it plans to begin commercial magnet production later in 2025. Beijing has been demonstrating its control over rare earths Almost six months ago, Beijing sent a clear signal about its control over critical inputs by suspending exports of high-strength rare earths used in several industries. That step injected fresh urgency into projects already underway to find alternative sources. In the US, four magnet plants are now either completing construction or starting production, while a particularly large facility opened in Eastern Europe.  China has used its control of magnet supplies in talks with Trump and the European Union. Since the initial halt, Beijing has permitted some shipments while keeping tighter oversight. China has also limited exports of magnets to Europe to push the EU to rethink tariffs on electric cars made in China. Concerns about China’s dominance began surfacing years ago within…
Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
