Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

The Dogecoin price reaching $1 is slowly becoming a distant dream; can a memecoin be valued as much? With utility-backed altcoins having actual use cases besides being a store of value, experts suggest buying the Cardano coin and Digitap ($TAP). $TAP, underpriced at $0.012 in the first presale round, is a top crypto to buy now due to its blend of DeFi and TradFi.

Can the Dogecoin Price Reach $1?

According to Egian’s bold Dogecoin price prediction, the dog-themed cryptocurrency could hit $1 this year. As of press time, the altcoin price is around $0.28, with a 13% increase over the past seven days.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”> Dogecoin Price Prediction: If DOGE Hits $1 In 2025, Here's What You Need to Know<br><br> DOGE $1 target analysis and market implications<br> <a href=”https://t.co/nnuSVBXKrb”>https://t.co/nnuSVBXKrb</a><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dogecoin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Dogecoin</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/priceprediction?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#priceprediction</a></p>— @MarketWatch – Vigilante de mercados (@egian79) <a href=”https://twitter.com/egian79/status/1968423933461352836?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 17, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Reaching a $1 valuation means the Dogecoin price must increase by almost 4x, putting its market cap at nearly $170 billion. On the one hand, some critics believe a memecoin can’t be valued as much, since it has no real use cases.

Nevertheless, other experts’ arguments include the potential approval of a DOGE ETF, which could propel its value to new highs. While the future Dogecoin price movement is uncertain, a smarter move might be to bet on utility coins with tangible applications.

Experts Tip the Cardano Coin for a New ATH

The Cardano coin reached a peak price of $3 during the 2021 bull run, according to CoinMarketCap. However, bears have pushed the price down by 70% since then, currently hovering below the $1 mark.

Nevertheless, recent performance has been impressive; bold Cardano price predictions have also been flying around. According to CoinMarketCap, the altcoin price has increased by 50% over the past three months, with further gains on the table.

Dan Gambardello hints that the Cardano coin will hit $10 this cycle, positioning it as a top crypto to invest in. While it may not have similar upsides as new tokens like $TAP, it is nonetheless a good bet this year.

Digitap ($TAP): 2025’s Most Promising DeFi Coin?

Digitap ($TAP) is both undervalued and fundamentally solid, with the ongoing presale presenting a big opportunity to buy at the lowest price. Additionally, as the world’s first omni-bank, the rising interest and attention are unsurprising.

Compared to conventional payment platforms, it intends to put the world’s money in every user’s pocket. From fiat to crypto and everything in between, Digitap’s single and secure platform unites the flexibility of crypto with the reliability of traditional banking.

With its virtual, plastic, metal, or custom card, users can spend and send money globally, including SEPA, SWIFT and crypto. As expected, it is stirring up a lot of excitement in the investment world, hailed by experts as a steal at $0.012 in the first presale round.

Closing Thoughts

$TAP is considered the best cryptocurrency to buy now due to its novelty and significant growth prospects. As the first-ever omni-bank, it combines decentralized finance and traditional finance and is tipped to surpass the Dogecoin price. Alongside the Cardano coin, it is a must-have this year, which investors can buy through the link below.

Discover the future of crypto cards with Digitap by checking out their live Visa card project here:

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

