Dogecoin Price Prediction; Is Dogecoin Dead? Top Analyst Explains Why DOGE Holders Are Buying Based Eggman Presale

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 15:28
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01879-6.93%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2495+3.53%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105+8.00%

The crypto market thrives on bold questions, and one of the most pressing in 2025 is whether Dogecoin (DOGE) has finally run out of steam. Despite its cultural status, Dogecoin (DOGE) struggles with stagnant growth, while a new presale rival — Based Eggman ($GGs) — is capturing attention. Analysts argue that DOGE holders are already diversifying into $GGs, betting on its potential as the best meme coin of the new cycle.

Based Eggman ($GGs) Presale Gains DOGE Investor Attention

At a presale price of $0.006389 and capped supply of 389 million tokens, Based Eggman ($GGs) is drawing early interest from Dogecoin (DOGE) holders seeking fresh upside. The project stands out by combining meme branding with real adoption: streaming monetization, retro-inspired gaming rewards, and DeFi utilities like ScrambleSwap. For DOGE investors used to hype-driven cycles, Based Eggman ($GGs) offers a blend of culture and functionality rarely seen in presale projects.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Growing Investor Fatigue

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains iconic, but its chart tells a different story. After repeated rejections near key levels, DOGE continues to hover in tight ranges without the explosive rallies that once defined it. While cloud mining and staking platforms now provide alternative ways to earn Dogecoin (DOGE), investors are realizing that long-term growth potential may be limited. This has sparked a wave of diversification into presales like Based Eggman ($GGs), which promise faster returns.

Why DOGE Holders Are Turning to $GGs

The reason for this migration is simple: scalability. Dogecoin (DOGE) has already reached multi-billion-dollar valuations, making 10x or 50x returns increasingly difficult. Based Eggman ($GGs), by contrast, is in its infancy with a presale price that allows for exponential upside. Add in its gaming and streaming ecosystem, and $GGs provides DOGE holders with a token that aligns with meme culture while offering utility-driven adoption.

Meme Economy Evolution: From DOGE to $GGs

The meme economy evolves each cycle. Dogecoin (DOGE) led the charge a decade ago, but today, investors demand more than viral tweets. Based Eggman ($GGs) positions itself as the next-generation meme token, embedding cultural identity directly into gaming and Social-Fi. For analysts, this marks the shift from pure speculation to structured meme ecosystems — and DOGE holders are following that shift.

Conclusion: DOGE Legacy Meets $GGs Momentum

Is Dogecoin (DOGE) dead? Not yet. But the lack of strong growth catalysts has investors looking elsewhere. Based Eggman ($GGs) represents the new wave of meme utility, attracting DOGE whales and retail buyers alike. For those holding Dogecoin (DOGE) but seeking fresh profits, the $GGs presale has become the go-to entry point for the next big cycle.

More details can be found on their official channels:

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman

Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.4145+1.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1432-5.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002563-1.83%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004553+0.73%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Share
Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Bitcoin could be sent to and from Mars within three minutes by leveraging an optical link from NASA or Starlink and a new interplanetary timestamping system. There is apparently a way to get Bitcoin from Earth to Mars in as little as three minutes using already-available technology. We just need someone, or something, to receive it. Late last month, tech entrepreneur Jose E. Puente and his colleague, Carlos Puente, published a white paper unveiling Proof-of-Transit Timestamping — a concept he told Cointelegraph is the missing piece needed to make Bitcoin interplanetary. The concept suggests that when a Bitcoin user wants to send a payment to Mars in the future, the transaction could hop from the user through different stations, such as ground antennas, satellites, or even a relay around the Moon. Read more
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004422-1.36%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09601-2.73%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 14:05
Share

Trending News

More

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Elliott Management Warns Of ‘Inevitable Crypto Collapse’ Linked To White House Support