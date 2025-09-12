Dogecoin Price Prediction, Pepe Coin News & Which Crypto Are Wall Street Traders Betting Big On?

Recent Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions and Pepe Coin (PEPE) news remain central to meme coin chatter, with DOGE’s latest moves and PEPE’s steep market cap drawing both admiration and fatigue. While both are still household names, Wall Street watchers are quietly shifting their gaze toward something fresher.

That altcoin is Layer Brett (LBRETT), currently the viral presale catching big money, promising far more upside. If the whispers are right, LBRETT could be the crypto Wall Street is betting big on in 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction: Solid base, but slim upside

Dogecoin still commands a loyal supporter base, but its fundamentals are beginning to show limits. Analysts from CoinCodex and TradingView see DOGE ranging between $0.30 and $0.40 over the next year if the meme coin cycle holds, but warn these are modest gains given its size and saturation.

DOGE remains strong in media mentions, community traction, and institutional gestures like ETF rumblings, but its inflationary supply and large market cap make huge leaps difficult. As of now, DOGE trades around $0.26, with a circulating supply of +150 billion coins and a market cap near $37 billion.

By contrast, presale assets like Layer Brett offer much lower entry points, fewer coins in the float, and higher potential reward for risk, making LBRETT a favorite among traders hunting explosive returns.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) news points to a popular coin under pressure

PEPE continues to hold a prominent spot in memedom, trading at approximately $0.0000106 with a massive circulating supply of 420 trillion tokens and a market cap of around $4.45 billion.

What’s changed lately is liquidity. Daily volume has dipped, and immediate resistance zones have proven tough to break as PEPE tumbles nearly 70% below its ATH of $0.000028. Critics point to its enormous supply and lack of structural incentives for holders as key drag factors.

Layer Brett’s model—scarce supply, staking, and protocol incentives—avoids these pitfalls, offering potential upside without PEPE’s supply drag.

Why traders are betting big on Layer Brett (LBRETT)

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is shaping up as the breakout meme-utility project that many believe will outperform. Built on Ethereum Layer-2 technology, it addresses common issues like network congestion and high fees while offering a memetic breath of fresh air. With over $3.5 million raised in presale already, investors are putting skin in the game.

What makes LBRETT stand out is its ecosystem design: its supply is capped at 10 billion tokens, providing scarcity, in stark contrast with DOGE’s 150B or PEPE’s 420T supply. It offers staking rewards of more than 760% APY to keep holders engaged and reduce sell pressure. The presale also includes a $1 million community giveaway, helping it build grassroots momentum from day one.

Beyond hype, Layer Brett has a defined roadmap: meme culture, NFT integration, gamified staking, cross-chain bridges, and DeFi hooks—all tethered to the growing Layer-2 landscape. With Ethereum Layer-2 networks expected to see massive growth in transaction volume in the years ahead, LBRETT is positioning itself not just as a meme but as a utility-enabled growth beast.

Conclusion: Layer Brett is Wall Street’s meme coin pick

PEPE and DOGE will likely remain held back by their huge supplies, structural weaknesses, and large caps. Meanwhile, Layer Brett offers something different: capped tokens, high yield, real utility, and strong presale traction.

For traders who want more than just nostalgia and hype, Layer Brett is quickly becoming the best meme presale coin that Wall Street believes in. At 0.0055 per token, LBRETT looks attractively priced!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction, Pepe Coin News & Which Crypto Are Wall Street Traders Betting Big On? appeared first on Blockonomi.