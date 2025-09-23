Traders know the scenario all too well—established memecoins pushing toward lofty price targets while newer challengers quietly stake out positions for massive breakouts. As Dogecoin price action gathers steam toward a $1.20 target and Shiba Inu wrestles with technical headwinds, investors can see that the biggest opportunities surface from projects with solid community and cutting-edge […] The post Dogecoin Price Targets $1.20, but New SHIB Rival Signals Potential 180x Surge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Traders know the scenario all too well—established memecoins pushing toward lofty price targets while newer challengers quietly stake out positions for massive breakouts. As Dogecoin price action gathers steam toward a $1.20 target and Shiba Inu wrestles with technical headwinds, investors can see that the biggest opportunities surface from projects with solid community and cutting-edge […] The post Dogecoin Price Targets $1.20, but New SHIB Rival Signals Potential 180x Surge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Dogecoin Price Targets $1.20, but New SHIB Rival Signals Potential 180x Surge

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 16:32
1
1$0.015048+109.31%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001224+1.49%
Edge
EDGE$0.32314-0.28%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-15.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01748-5.36%

Traders know the scenario all too well—established memecoins pushing toward lofty price targets while newer challengers quietly stake out positions for massive breakouts. As Dogecoin price action gathers steam toward a $1.20 target and Shiba Inu wrestles with technical headwinds, investors can see that the biggest opportunities surface from projects with solid community and cutting-edge infrastructure. But which projects are next?

Dogecoin price momentum builds despite technical challenges

Dogecoin price sits trapped in a narrow $0.21-$0.22 trading band, holding key support zones while institutional interest hits record levels. DOGE ETFs launched with explosive fanfare, pulling in an impressive $54.7 million in opening-day trading volume—clear evidence that institutional hunger for memecoin exposure stretches well past retail gambling.

However, technical analysis reveals concerning patterns. DOGE shows a pattern of declining peaks even with institutional money flowing in, indicating the bold $1.20 price target encounters major roadblocks ahead. The key resistance at $0.225 has proven stubborn, and breaking through requires sustained volume that hasn’t materialized consistently.

Traders recognize these patterns from previous cycles. Institutional interest provides a foundation, but technical momentum requires more than ETF flows—it demands genuine utility and scalability improvements that legacy memecoins struggle to implement.

Shiba Inu faces mounting competitive pressure

Shiba Inu confronts even steeper challenges as it underperforms relative to its primary competitor. The SHIB-DOGE trading pair tumbled to historic lows last witnessed in November 2021, exposing SHIB’s difficulty staying relevant within an increasingly saturated memecoin arena.

SHIB’s inability to break above its 200-day moving average amid reduced volatility signals deeper structural issues. Memecoin markets broadly struggle with security threats, exemplified by the devastating $2.4 million Shibarium breach and BONE token flash loan attack.

These incidents underscore the infrastructure vulnerabilities that plague older memecoin ecosystems.

The market recognizes that despite SHIB’s loyal following, chart patterns point toward capped growth potential absent major catalyst developments. As share erosion becomes inevitable, projects increasingly fail to adapt to evolving infrastructure demands.

Layer Brett stands out as the scalable memecoin solution

Analysts are talking about Layer Brett, the project that is quietly accumulating huge investment reserves during its presale phase. Unlike legacy memecoins trapped on slower networks, Layer Brett operates as a next-generation Layer 2 memecoin on Ethereum, combining meme culture energy with genuine blockchain utility.

The project addresses the fundamental scalability problems that limit DOGE and SHIB growth potential. Layer Brett delivers lightning-fast transactions and dramatically reduced gas fees while maintaining Ethereum’s security guarantees. The ecosystem features over 650% APY staking rewards, providing tangible utility that legacy memecoins cannot match.

What sets Layer Brett apart is its strategic timing and infrastructure advantage. The project has already raised more than $3.9 million in its presale, demonstrating strong early adoption. The $LBRETT token trades at $0.0058 during presale, offering early participants exposure to a high-utility project before broader market discovery.

Smart traders appreciate Layer Brett’s approach—building on proven Layer 2 technology while maintaining the community-driven ethos that makes memecoins successful. This combination of meme energy with real utility creates the foundation for sustained growth beyond initial hype cycles.

Conclusion

While Dogecoin price targets $1.20 through ETF momentum and Shiba Inu battles technical resistance, experienced minds understand that next-generation opportunities lie in projects solving fundamental infrastructure problems. 

Layer Brett represents the evolution of memecoin investing—combining community-driven growth with Layer 2 scalability that legacy tokens cannot achieve. For traders seeking exposure to the memecoin sector’s next phase, the Layer Brett presale offers incredible access to a project positioned for huge demand in the next bull cycle.

Connect your wallet and buy in today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Dogecoin Price Targets $1.20, but New SHIB Rival Signals Potential 180x Surge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.1164-0.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Share
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067-0.52%
Aster
ASTER$1.7073+15.02%
MAY
MAY$0.03979-2.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Share
GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

The post GBP trades firmly against US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling trades firmly against US Dollar ahead of Fed’s policy outcome The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to Tuesday’s gains near 1.3640 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair holds onto gains as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto losses near a fresh two-month low of 96.60 posted on Tuesday. Read more… UK inflation unchanged at 3.8%, Pound shrugs The British pound is unchanged on Wednesday, trading at 1.3645 in the European session. Today’s inflation report was a dour reminder that UK inflation remains entrenched. CPI for August was unchanged at 3.8% y/y, matching the consensus and its highest level since January 2024. Airfares decreased but this was offset by food and petrol prices. Monthly, CPI rose 0.3%, up from 0.1% in July and matching the consensus. Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, eased to 3.6% from 3.8%. Monthly, core CPI ticked up to 0.3% from 0.2%. The inflation report comes just a day before the Bank of England announces its rate decision. Inflation is almost double the BoE’s target of 2% and today’s release likely means that the BoE will not reduce rates before 2026. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-trades-firmly-against-us-dollar-ahead-of-feds-policy-outcome-202509171209
NEAR
NEAR$3.018+4.68%
SIX
SIX$0.02076-2.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486+0.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:50
Share

Trending News

More

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

Canada Canadian Portfolio Investment in Foreign Securities rose from previous $9.04B to $17.41B in July

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Could Be Headed To Zero As Faster, Cheaper Rivals Gain Traction