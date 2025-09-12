Dogecoin Rises Amid Institutional Buying, ETF Delay Fuels Anticipation

By: Coincentral
2025/09/12 23:56
Moonveil
MORE$0,09532-%1,26
DOGE
DOGE$0,27041+%7,53
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,0046-%36,19

TLDR

  • Dogecoin surged by nearly 20% this week, reaching its highest level since mid-August.
  • Institutional interest, led by CleanCore Solutions, played a significant role in the recent price jump.
  • CleanCore increased its Dogecoin holdings to over 500 million DOGE, valued at more than $125 million.
  • A US-listed Dogecoin ETF is expected to launch next week despite a delay.
  • Market predictions show a 66.6% chance that Dogecoin will reach $0.30 in the near term.

Dogecoin extended its rally this week, driven by institutional demand and expectations surrounding a US-listed exchange-traded fund (ETF). While it still trades well below its 2021 high, the surge highlights growing interest in the original meme coin. This momentum is fueled by CleanCore Solutions’ large purchase and a potential ETF launch next week.

Dogecoin ETF Launch Delayed, Optimism Remains High

A US-listed Dogecoin ETF continues to attract attention. Asset manager Rex-Osprey plans to list the fund under the ticker DOJE. The ETF aims to offer traditional investors direct exposure to Dogecoin’s price movements. However, the launch has been delayed, with a new expected debut on September 12, according to Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas.

https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1966236513517338749

Despite the delay, market optimism remains high. Balchunas noted the uniqueness of the ETF, pointing out its “no utility on purpose” nature. He mentioned on X that the ETF’s launch would likely happen next Thursday. Prediction markets also reflect increased optimism, with traders assigning a 66.6% probability that Dogecoin will climb to $0.30.

CleanCore’s Strategic Accumulation Boosts Price

CleanCore Solutions’ recent purchases have played a significant role in Dogecoin’s recent price surge. The company announced two substantial Dogecoin buys, increasing its holdings to more than 500 million DOGE. This boosted Dogecoin’s value to approximately $0.25, its highest since mid-August, according to CoinGecko.

CleanCore’s partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation’s commercial arm, House of Doge, has also contributed to the coin’s rising value. The company aims to establish Dogecoin as a reserve asset and encourage its broader use in payments, tokenization, and staking products. As a result, CleanCore’s stock (NYSE: ZONE) has gained about 6% this week and more than 200% since January. Despite Dogecoin’s recent rally, it remains significantly below its 2021 peak of $0.73.

The post Dogecoin Rises Amid Institutional Buying, ETF Delay Fuels Anticipation appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,2708+%0,48
SphereX
HERE$0,000219+%4,28
MAY
MAY$0,04429+%2,66
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0,37463+%14,94
Cloud
CLOUD$0,1058+%18,15
HIVE
HIVE$0,2101+%2,23
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0,00916-%3,87
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,942+%2,22
Polytrade
TRADE$0,11256+%2,94
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

PA Daily | Infini was hacked, and about $49.5 million was stolen; Pump.fun is suspected to be internally testing the AMM liquidity pool

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet