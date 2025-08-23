Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Face New Competition: Meme L2 Offering Faster, Cheaper Transactions Than ADA

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 20:50
SHIB
SHIB$0.00001314+2.01%
BONK
BONK$0.00002273-1.00%
MORE
MORE$0.10001-3.96%
ALTCOIN
ALTCOIN$0.000631-0.42%
DEFI
DEFI$0.001738-0.17%
SHIBA
SHIBA$0.000000000587-2.32%
ADA
ADA$0.9128+0.18%
MEME
MEME$0.003565+39.31%

The Dogecoin price continues to dominate headlines, but the arrival of Layer Brett is shifting attention across the meme coin landscape. In the new wave, Dogecoin faces competition from Layer Brett’s Layer 2 performance. With its presale live and a disruptive Ethereum Layer 2 approach, $LBRETT is challenging the status quo set by Dogecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe, Bonk, and Brett (original). Analysts are already speculating that this could be the next big crypto, with projections suggesting Layer Brett might outperform its established rivals as the next 100x altcoin.

Amid rapid market changes, the Layer Brett presale offers early buyers entry at just $0.0047 per token, positioning it as a top gainer crypto for those seeking the next big opportunity in the meme coin sector.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge over Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Bonk

Unlike Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which remain on slower Layer 1 blockchains, Layer Brett leverages Ethereum Layer 2 technology for lightning-fast, low gas fee crypto transactions. This innovation allows $LBRETT to process activity off-chain while maintaining Ethereum’s robust security, a clear upgrade over the congested networks powering Bonk and Pepe.

Key advantages of Layer Brett:

Ultra-low transaction fees—significantly less than the average fees on Dogecoin and ADA networks.

Industry-leading transaction speeds—no more waiting for sluggish confirmations as seen on Bonk and SHIB.

Seamless staking with yields—up to 2,800% APY in the current presale, making it one of the best DeFi coin opportunities.

Layer Brett’s community-first approach also includes a $1 million giveaway, drawing more interest than recent campaigns by Pepe or Brett (original).

What sets Layer Brett apart from Brett, ADA, Pepe, and Bonk?

While Brett (original) remains popular, its lack of tangible utility and recent price correction—down nearly 79% from its all-time high— and ADA’s recent price slides have left holders searching for stronger fundamentals. Bonk has seen sharp token burns and buybacks, yet it still trails in utility and network innovation. Pepe continues to be driven primarily by speculation, not real DeFi or Web3 use cases.

In contrast, Layer Brett delivers:

Transparent tokenomics: 10 billion max supply, with 30% for presale and 25% for staking rewards.

Gamified staking and NFT integrations: Features missing from DOGE, Pepe, and Bonk ecosystems.

Seamless wallet support and cross-chain interoperability: Users can buy and stake with MetaMask or Trust Wallet, using ETH, USDT, or BNB.

Why the crypto community is shifting from ADA and Shiba Inu to Layer Brett

While ADA maintains its status as a blue-chip altcoin, recent price drops and a lack of major upgrades have dampened enthusiasm. Shiba Inu (SHIB), though celebrating milestones like one million holders and significant token burns, still faces congestion and high fees on its Layer 1.

The Layer Brett presale, paired with huge staking rewards and low entry pricing, is attracting both meme coin fans and DeFi enthusiasts. The platform’s Layer 2 scaling solution positions it as a best crypto presale and a strong contender for the next 100x meme coin title.

Conclusion: Don’t miss the Layer Brett presale

Layer Brett is still in presale, but competition is intensifying. With lower fees, higher yields, and true Layer 2 scalability, it surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE, Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, Bonk, and Brett (original) in almost every metric. This is the best crypto to buy now for those targeting the next 100x meme coin in the 2025 crypto bull run. 

Take action before the presale ends—opportunities like this do not last long in the world of trending cryptocurrencies.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X:  Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/dogecoin-shiba-inu-face-new-competition-meme-l2-offering-faster-cheaper-transactions-than-ada/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition

ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition

The post ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ETHZilla amends securities sales agreement for $10 million. Focus on expanding Ethereum treasury. Signifies a growing trend among companies leveraging cryptocurrency. ETHZilla, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, has amended its securities sales agreement, enabling the sale of up to $10 million in common stock to bolster Ethereum purchases. This move signifies ETHZilla’s commitment to solidifying its Ethereum holdings, impacting market dynamics through strategic capital allocation and on-chain yield generation initiatives. ETHZilla’s $10M Move to Boost Ethereum Holdings ETHZilla Corporation, formerly 180 Life Sciences Corp., amended a securities sales agreement to raise up to $10 million through common stock sales. This action is aimed at expanding ETHZilla’s Ethereum treasury, underpinning its broader on-chain yield program. Executive Chairman McAndrew Rudisill emphasized the significance of utilizing ETH reserves to benefit shareholders through enhanced cash flow opportunities. “At ETHZilla we have put over $350 million in capital to work since the PIPE transaction we completed last week, and have executed on our strategy to rapidly build a differentiated Ethereum treasury vehicle. Importantly, we believe that this reserve of ETH will unlock cash flow for our shareholders as we seek to deliver on our on-chain yield generation program through our external asset manager Electric Capital.“ – Citation URL In the broader market, the amendment signifies a growing trend among traditional companies leveraging cryptocurrency to enhance their balance sheets. Though it is primarily a strategic financial move, market participants may closely watch for any shifts in Ethereum’s availability and potential liquidity changes within the trading ecosystem. Responses from industry leaders, or from key governmental or regulatory bodies, have not been documented specifically regarding this initiative. However, McAndrew Rudisill and CEO Blair Jordan emphasize the company’s alignment with regulatory compliance and shareholder value creation. Ethereum Price Surge Amid Institutional Crypto Strategies Did you know? ETHZilla’s…
MOVE
MOVE$0.1324+0.60%
COM
COM$0.022165+1.69%
LIFE
LIFE$0.00004396-4.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 21:40
Share
What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

When Bitcoin (BTC) first surfaced, only a few analysts dared to predict its rise while most dismissed it as a fad. Those same early voices that identified BTC’s potential are now drawing attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi protocol that blends real-world lending mechanics, stablecoin innovation, and a presale track record that is already [...] The post What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
REAL
REAL$0.05606+2.78%
BTC
BTC$114,740.95-1.63%
DEFI
DEFI$0.001738-0.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:50
Share
Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

Kyrgyz-issued stablecoin A7A5 lost its peg to the Russian ruble after it was targeted with sweeping new sanctions by the U.S. and the U.K.
K
K$0.2106-2.81%
U
U$0.0145-1.89%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 21:20
Share

Trending News

More

ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

ETHZilla plans to raise $10 billion through a rights offering to support continued ETH purchases