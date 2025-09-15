Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett; Which Of These Are Top Crypto Analysts Expecting To Skyrocket In September

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 17:21
Threshold
T$0.01696+1.49%
RealLink
REAL$0.0632-1.71%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000131-5.34%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1925-6.41%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005878-7.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000601-2.90%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5292-3.81%
Crypto News
  • 15 September 2025
  • |
  • 12:15

As the crypto market gains momentum in September, meme coins are once again at the center of investor discussions.

With Dogecoin and Shiba Inu reclaiming headlines and Layer Brett (LBRETT) gaining traction during its presale, many traders are trying to figure out which of these tokens could offer the biggest return in the coming weeks. While each has a different story and market position, analysts say they all carry upside, though one may stand out for early-stage potential.

Dogecoin: The OG meme coin with fresh momentum

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.30 as of mid-September, bouncing back alongside the broader altcoin recovery. DOGE continues to benefit from its brand power, grassroots community, and association with Elon Musk, whose posts on X (formerly Twitter) often spark trading volume.

Although Dogecoin lacks smart contracts or a complex DeFi ecosystem, its simplicity is part of its appeal. It’s fast, cheap to send, and widely recognized. Recent speculation around a potential DOGE ETF has also added fuel to the fire, even if formal filings haven’t been made yet.

Technical analysts are watching the $0.35 to $0.38 range as a potential breakout zone. If the meme coin trend continues and social engagement remains high, DOGE could see another wave of retail interest this September.

Shiba Inu: Building a full ecosystem beyond the meme

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is no longer just a copycat meme coin. It has evolved into a multi-layered project with real infrastructure and utility. Currently trading around $0.0000137, SHIB operates on its own Layer 2 blockchain, called Shibarium, which significantly reduces transaction costs and speeds up processing.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem also includes tokens like BONE and LEASH, along with projects such as SHIB: The Metaverse, NFT collections, and growing DeFi tools. Shibarium’s recent upgrades have improved usability for developers and are helping bring new projects into the SHIB universe.

Analysts say SHIB’s appeal lies in its long-term roadmap. While short-term spikes depend on meme trends, its Layer 2 tech and expanding community could support sustainable price growth if adoption continues.

Layer Brett: The early-stage gem analysts are watching closely

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is quickly rising through the ranks of top presale tokens this month. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends meme coin virality with utility, something many meme tokens lack.

Currently in presale at $0.0058, Layer Brett has raised over $3.6 million, with thousands of wallets already participating. What’s driving momentum isn’t just hype; it’s the live staking system offering over 720% APY, a huge draw for DeFi users looking for passive income before launch.

Staking is available through MetaMask and Trust Wallet with no KYC required. LBRETT also plans to launch NFT integration, gamified staking features, and multichain support, and maintains a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens. A $1 million community giveaway is live now, further driving buzz on X and Telegram.

Some early investors compare buying LBRETT now to getting into SHIB or DOGE in their early days, low price, strong community energy, and a promising roadmap.

Final thought: Which one is set to skyrocket in September?

Dogecoin brings legacy strength and unmatched name recognition. Shiba Inu offers a growing ecosystem and a working Layer 2 blockchain. But Layer Brett, still in its presale phase, has the biggest room to grow, especially for traders looking for high-upside, early-stage entries.

With momentum building across the meme coin space, keeping an eye on all three makes sense, but those chasing the next big breakout might want to watch Layer Brett most closely this September.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/dogecoin-shiba-inu-layer-brett-which-of-these-are-top-crypto-analysts-expecting-to-skyrocket-in-september/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin is slow and expensive, especially at peak times.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30573-6.68%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/15 18:42
Share
Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The post Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the debate over the economy’s future is not going away. From warnings of a downturn to bold calls that the recession has been cancelled, the clash of views shapes how investors look at everything from equities to Bitcoin (BTC) and the technologies driving the next cycle. Recession Cancelled? Why Wall Street Is Divided on Bitcoin, AI, and Market Cycles Sponsored Sponsored The US recession drumbeat refuses to fade, but markets are increasingly tuning it out. On one side, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi maintains a 48% probability that the US economy will tip into recession within the next 12 months. His outlook suggests lingering fragility despite resilient growth data. Zandi’s warning echoes recent consumer and labor market data showing mixed signals. Retail sales remain strong, jobless claims have ticked higher, and inflation’s path remains uncertain. “Investors who think the recession risk has gone away are mistaken,” Zandi cautioned. The analyst notes that shocks in energy markets or tighter credit conditions could quickly upend growth. On the other hand, Global Macro Investor’s Julien Bittel Visser insists the “recession is cancelled.” In a recent conversation with Anthony Pompliano, he dismissed traditional macro fears. The investor highlighted how narratives of contraction are being replaced by enthusiasm around technology and digital assets. “The only thing that matters now is AI and crypto…Everything else is just noise,” Visser said. Sponsored Sponsored Visser argues that equity markets and Bitcoin are primed for a melt-up as capital reallocates toward the only two trades that matter: artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. He pointed to fresh technical breakouts across Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Sui as evidence of broadening market participation beyond Bitcoin. He added…
SUI
SUI$3.5329-5.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,047.92-0.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016954-0.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:53
Share
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
Union
U$0.01021-4.84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013117-9.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims

London Stock Exchange Group executes it’s first blockchain-powered transaction