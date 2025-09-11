Analysts are once again weighing in on the best crypto to buy in 2025, and the usual meme coin suspects—Dogecoin, Shiba Inu—are back on the list. But a newer name, Layer Brett, is drawing attention for doing something they never did: combining meme energy with real tech.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The original meme coin shows signs of slowing

Back in 2021, Dogecoin was the king of the memes. Fueled by Elon tweets and pure chaos, it hit $0.73 and made overnight millionaires. Fast forward to now, and it’s still alive—but the shine has dulled. Most Dogecoin price prediction models for 2025 are calling for mild gains at best, with a handful suggesting it might finally touch $1… if the stars align.

There’s still a dedicated community behind it, and Dogecoin remains a fixture on major exchanges. But there’s not much happening under the hood. No staking, no real DeFi ecosystem, no fresh upgrades—just vibes.

That doesn’t mean it’s dead. It just means it’s grown up. For some investors, Dogecoin still works as a meme-based hedge or a liquidity magnet during bull runs. But for those looking for something with actual momentum—or upside greater than 2x or 3x—it might not be the dog to bet on this time.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): A Layer 2 play still searching for upside

Shiba Inu has evolved from meme status to something closer to utility, thanks to its Shibarium Layer 2 network. The idea was to turn Shiba Inu into a real ecosystem—with faster transactions, cheaper gas, and support for dApps. And yet, despite all that effort, the Shiba Inu price hasn’t moved much.

Burn rates have increased, the dev team keeps teasing updates, and the community remains active. But analysts are cautious. Most 2025 forecasts top out around $0.0001—decent, but hardly life-changing. Without major adoption or a new viral spark, it’s hard to see the kind of 10x or 100x returns traders dream about.

It’s also a crowded field now. Every month brings a fresh meme coin, and Shiba Inu is starting to feel like the old guard. For some, that’s reassuring. For others, it’s a reason to move on.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Meme energy with actual infrastructure

While older meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are still coasting on brand power, Layer Brett is coming in with something they never had—real functionality. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, it combines low gas fees, lightning-fast transactions, and meme-fuelled marketing into one high-upside package.

The Layer Brett project isn’t just talk. The staking engine is already live and paying out over 800% APY. NFT integrations, gamified staking, and a massive $1 million giveaway are driving Layer Brett presale interest sky-high. Every round sells faster, and early adopters are already locking in.

At under a cent per token, Layer Brett isn’t trying to beat Dogecoin at its own game—it’s rewriting the playbook. With meme appeal, real infrastructure, and aggressive growth incentives, it’s not just hype anymore.

If analysts are tipping anything as the best crypto to buy in 2025, Layer Brett is the one that actually has the runway left to fly.

Conclusion

The old guard still has followers, but they’re light on upgrades and heavy on nostalgia. Layer Brett offers what Dogecoin and Shiba Inu no longer can—low entry, high yield, and actual momentum. If 2025 is about chasing the best crypto to buy, this one might just check every box.

