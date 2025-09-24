Dogecoin and Shiba Inu struggle for momentum, while Rollblock presale hits $11.8M, 55,000 users, and 500% gains. Analysts see RBLK targeting $1 in 2025.Dogecoin and Shiba Inu struggle for momentum, while Rollblock presale hits $11.8M, 55,000 users, and 500% gains. Analysts see RBLK targeting $1 in 2025.

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Sentiment Weakens While Rollblock Captures Investor Attention

2025/09/24
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain among the biggest meme coins, but investor sentiment is showing signs of fatigue as both struggle to deliver explosive returns. Traders are now pivoting toward Rollblock (RBLK), a GameFi project that combines blockchain transparency, 12,000+ gaming titles, and deflationary tokenomics. 

With over $11.8 million raised and a 500% price surge in presale, Rollblock is emerging as the token capturing fresh attention and promising sharper upside in 2025.

Rollblock Gains Traction as a GameFi Contender With Real Utility

Rollblock is cementing its role as a rising star in GameFi, processing more than $15 million in transactions and securing backing from over 55,000 investors. Rollblock’s advantage lies in combining fundamentals with innovation. The platform delivers 12,000+ AI-powered games on Ethereum, with every result stored on-chain for transparency and fraud prevention. 

The project’s momentum is undeniable—ten presale rounds have raised $11.8 million, pushing RBLK up 500% to $0.068. Investor confidence is reinforced by strong tokenomics and features such as:

  • Licensing under Anjouan Gaming and security audits by SolidProof
  • Frequent release of new games and platform upgrades
  • $15 million processed in wagers, with the site fully operational for more than 12 months
  • Wagers are securely recorded on-chain, eliminating issues like fraud and tampering.

Now priced at $0.068 and with $11.8 million raised, Rollblock is shaping up as a project ready to move beyond presale hype into mainstream market recognition.

Dogecoin Price Prediction Signals Potential Multi-Fold Rally

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.24, and analysts are eyeing chart patterns that echo its past boom-and-bust cycles. Historically, each surge began with subtle whale accumulation before impulsive moves upward, a setup that traders believe is forming again.

Analyst Javon Marks suggested Dogecoin could climb more than 730% in the near term, targeting $2.28. In the broader outlook, he even sees potential for a 20x surge, with the price surpassing $5.30 if momentum aligns. However, on-chain data shared by analyst Hailey LUNC shows whales have accumulated over $148 million in Dogecoin within a day, fueling speculation of fresh volatility ahead.

Shiba Inu Price Outlook Suggests Seasonal Bounce Ahead

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to attract retail interest, developing from a meme coin into a broader ecosystem with staking, NFTs, and community-driven growth. Currently trading at $0.00001217 after a 5.78% daily dip, Shiba Inu has shown patterns of sharp rallies followed by consolidation.

Historical data highlights November 2024 as its most profitable month, when prices nearly doubled. With 87% of Shiba Inu’s community optimistic, analysts expect another strong bounce between October and November 2025, signaling a potential window for traders to maximize returns.

Rollblock Targets $1 As Deflationary Tokenomics Fuel Momentum

Rollblock is shaping up as one of 2025’s standout tokens, climbing 500% so far and drawing analyst predictions of a run toward $1. Rollblock’s appeal lies in a deflationary model that recycles up to 30% of weekly revenue into RBLK buybacks. Of these, 60% are burned to tighten supply, while 40% flow into staking rewards, creating passive income for holders.

While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu still dominate market cap rankings, Rollblock is closing the gap. The gaming platform’s unique blend of meme culture, GameFi innovation, and revenue-sharing tokenomics positions it as a sustainable investment choice for 2025.

Here is how the coins compare: 

FeaturesRollblock (RBLK)Dogecoin (DOGE)Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Current Price$0.068 (presale)$0.24$0.00001216
Use CaseWeb3 gaming, casino, sports betting, staking rewardsPeer-to-peer payments, tipping, cultural memeShibarium Layer-2, staking, NFTs, ecosystem tokens
TokenomicsDeflationary: 30% weekly revenue buybacks (60% burned, 40% to staking rewards)Inflationary with unlimited supplyLarge supply with ongoing token burns
Market PositionEmerging GameFi token with presale momentumEstablished meme coin, among the top 10 by market capLeading meme coin with a strong retail community

A 200% bonus for the next 72 hours for new buyers recently reignited presale demand, with only a few rounds left before the next price hike. This surge of interest shows Rollblock’s ability to attract both traders and long-term investors.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

