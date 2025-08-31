Dogecoin, SUI and MAGACOIN FINANCE Trend as Top Altcoins to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Phase

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31
Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual.

The crypto market is undergoing a change as capital circulation moves out of Bitcoin and into altcoins. Bitcoin dominance or its share of the total market, has begun to decline. That generally indicates that traders are seeking greener pastures elsewhere. As the latest bull run approaches, investors are looking at projects that possess solid technical charts, real-life application and whale involvement.

Dogecoin is at a critical level as it trades around the $0.20 support, with traders discussing the possibility of a recovery high. Sui is also experiencing technicals of both stripes, but it is also pushing developmental advancement with new AI tools for Web3 developers. And then there’s MAGACOIN FINANCE, a project drawing major whale inflows thanks to completed audits and high upside forecasts. Collectively, these three names are prompting chatter among traders looking to get ahead of the market when it re-triggers as risk-on.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Holds at $0.20 Support

Dogecoin is currently trading at a level slightly above $0.2, and the traders are watching to see whether this support level can be maintained. Technical setups indicate a TD Sequential buy signal and a cup and handle pattern that might pre-determine its future course.

Al Martinez highlighted the TD Sequential buy signal that appeared after nine consecutive red candles on the 4-hour timeframe and indicated that selling action might be weakening. Tardigrade Trader also noted a cup-and-handle pattern, with a possible price target of $0.82 and possibly higher at $2.18.

DOGE’s history in Q3 has been mixed. In past years, the coin has often posted losses between 6% and 28%. But this year, it’s up 28.8% so far in Q3, which could mean a break in that cycle. The $0.20 mark is now the dividing line between bulls and bears. Fibonacci levels also highlight $0.2117 and $0.2011 as zones buyers could defend.

Sui (SUI) Technical Setup Keeps Traders on Edge

Sui (SUI) price is trading at $3.45 with a market cap of $8.06 billion. The token posted a 3.25% gain in the last 24 hours even as technical signals stayed mixed. Its daily trading volume hit $2.24 billion, but support levels are being tested.

The token dropped under its 50-day moving average at $3.69 and also slipped below the pivot point at $3.46, both adding downside pressure. The MACD histogram at -0.0293 showed bearish momentum is still in play. For now, the $3.50 level is the key support zone traders are watching.

If buyers hold that level, SUI price could aim for the $3.70 to $4.00 range. If not, it risks sliding toward $3.20. On-chain activity has been uneven. DEX volumes averaged $368 million daily, up 21% quarter-over-quarter, while derivatives volume fell 14% to $5.21 billion. Open interest moved higher by 3.66% to $1.88 billion, showing some capital commitment despite softer trading.

Sui is also pushing into AI development with a coding assistant built alongside Alibaba Cloud. The tool integrates with ChainIDE and supports the Move programming language. It’s designed to help Web3 developers by offering automated code generation and real-time security alerts.

MAGACOIN FINANCE – Whales Are Streaming In as the Next Bull Cycle Nears

Whales are streaming into MAGACOIN FINANCE as money begins rotating from Bitcoin into altcoins, with Bitcoin dominance showing signs of decline. Backed by dual audits from CertiK and HashEx confirming zero vulnerabilities, the project has built strong investor trust in a market still wary of scams. Analysts now forecast up to 200x upside, and whale accumulation is fueling massive FOMO as MAGACOIN FINANCE cements its position among the most compelling altcoins to buy before the next bull cycle

Final Take

Altcoins are once again back in focus as Bitcoin’s share of the market weakens. Dogecoin price is holding a key level that could shape its near-term direction. Sui is testing traders’ patience with technical resistance while pushing forward with developer tools. MAGACOIN FINANCE is standing out as the altcoin play whales are loading up on, backed by strong audits and high growth potential. For many, MAGACOIN FINANCE is becoming the coin to watch as the next bull run approaches.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website:https://magacoinfinance.com

Access:https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X:https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/dogecoin-sui-and-magacoin-finance-trend-as-top-altcoins-to-buy-ahead-of-the-next-bull-phase/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
