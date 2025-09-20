DOGE trades close to $0.28, bolstered by the launch of the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF, while HBAR holds steady near […] The post Dogecoin Vs HBAR Vs Layer Brett: Which Is Set To Become The Next 50x Gainer In 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.DOGE trades close to $0.28, bolstered by the launch of the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF, while HBAR holds steady near […] The post Dogecoin Vs HBAR Vs Layer Brett: Which Is Set To Become The Next 50x Gainer In 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.

Dogecoin Vs HBAR Vs Layer Brett: Which Is Set To Become The Next 50x Gainer In 2025?

By: Coindoo
2025/09/20 02:10
DOGE trades close to $0.28, bolstered by the launch of the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF, while HBAR holds steady near $0.24 amid growing speculation around ETF inclusion and strong on-chain activity.

Yet, much of the buzz has shifted to Layer Brett (LBRETT), now in presale at $0.0058 and already surpassing $3.8 million raised. With its blend of meme appeal, real utility, and high staking rewards, many investors see Layer Brett as the project with the clearest shot at becoming crypto’s next 50x gainer in 2025.

Layer Brett – Is it the future?

While DOGE and HBAR stabilize and flirt with resistance zones, Layer Brett is staking its claim as a potentially more aggressive play. With presale pricing at $0.0058 USD for $LBRETT and over $3.7 million USD raised so far, the project is constructing an Ethereum Layer 2 meme-utility token that emphasizes performance, speed, and rewards.

Layer Brett’s narrative is not just hype. Its roadmap includes bridging solutions, staking from day one, and a community-driven model. These technical underpinnings give Layer Brett a sharper edge and help it stand out in the race for meme-utility tokens. If its execution aligns with its promise, it may offer more upside than DOGE or HBAR in the medium term.

DOGE vs HBAR

DOGE (Dogecoin) remains a foundational meme coin with one of the most active communities in crypto. Recent news shows DOGE has benefited from an ETF approval in the U.S., which has validated its institutional presence.

Though DOGE continues to trade in a range near $0.25-$0.30, whales are reallocating portions of portfolios into meme-utility and presale tokens. Its upside is seen as more moderate compared to newer projects, due to supply inflation and slower development of utility features.

Meanwhile, HBAR, native to Hedera Hashgraph, is trending due to speculation about ETF listings and improved on-chain metrics. It has shown increased volume and modest price gains, maintaining support around $0.23-$0.24.

While overtaking strong resistance near $0.26 is a concern, the community is optimistic that institutional interest and ecosystem integrations could unlock further gains.

DOGE vs HBAR: 50x gainer or not?

DOGE is predicted by many analysts to be range-bound in the near term, with possible upside to $0.40-$0.50 USD if market sentiment continues and ETF efficacy becomes clearer. Still, for those chasing 50x gains, DOGE may not offer enough leverage compared to smaller caps due to its already large market cap and diluted tokenomics.

For HBAR, potential gains depend heavily on breaking resistance and increasing institutional exposure. If HBAR can reclaim $0.26 and $0.30 levels, models suggest moderate returns, though 50x seems less likely without huge catalysts.

Layer Brett: The 50x gainer everyone is watching

$LBRETT is positioned to deliver outsized returns for early entrants. With its presale price at $0.0058 USD, staking APYs around 680%, and a total supply that allows for early reward asymmetry, some analysts estimate potential multiples well beyond 50x. Moreover, this prediction can be fast-tracked if adoption, exchange listings, and utility features unfold as promised.

Conclusion

For many investors, DOGE remains strong for brand, liquidity, and institutional visibility. HBAR offers a middle path; relative stability with moderate upside. But among the three, Layer Brett stands out as possibly the next 50x gainer in 2025.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Website: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

