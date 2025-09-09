Dogecoin Welcomes Its First ETF – Enthusiasts Have Mined 37,690 Doge through GoldenMining

2025/09/09
Union
Asset management company REX Shares has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the country’s first Dogecoin (DOGE) exchange-traded fund (ETF), with approval expected as early as next week.

Elon Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, serves as chairman of a newly listed company that plans to raise $200 million specifically for Dogecoin investment. Institutions, including 21Shares and Bitwise, are also vying to develop similar products, accelerating Dogecoin’s entry into mainstream financial markets.

Once the Dogecoin ETF is approved, it will become another important breakthrough for crypto assets in the financial market after Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Amid the current capital boom, GoldenMining’s cloud mining platform offers investors the opportunity to mine Dogecoin. Using advanced and efficient mining machines, Dogecoin can be mined 24/7. As demand for Dogecoin continues to grow, GoldenMining offers a low-barrier platform, making it easy for more people to participate in digital asset mining.

GoldenMining core features:

  • Supports Bitcoin and Dogecoin mining, with real-time profit deposits.
  • DOGE mining accounts for 25% of the company’s total computing power, generating approximately 30 TH/s (30 terahashes per second).
  • Multi-currency support: One-stop mining for BTC, DOGE, and LTC.
  • Strong: DOGE accounts for a significant portion of the network’s computing power.
  • Compliant and transparent: Publicly available computing power and profit data are provided.
  • User-friendly: No equipment required, low technical barriers to entry, and automatic dividends supported.

The platform offers a variety of contracts with varying prices and returns. Click on a contract to view your account returns.

What Is Dogecoin Cloud Mining?

Dogecoin Cloud Mining involves renting computing power from a platform, which operates the mining machines on your behalf. Users receive daily DOGE or BTC rewards without having to purchase equipment or incur electricity costs.

How to mine DOGE on the GoldenMining platform?

  1. Register your account: Quickly sign up on the official website and receive $15 in trial credits instantly.
  1. Select a contract: Choose a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe using XRP and subscribe.
  1. Daily real-time settlement: Users can withdraw to a variety of currencies, including BTC (Bitcoin) and ETH (Ethereum).
  1. USDT (TRC20 and ERC20), DOGE (Dogecoin), XRP (Ripple), and LTC (Litecoin).

Goldenmining’s CEO stated:

As anticipation for a Dogecoin ETF grows, this once-joke cryptocurrency is being redefined by Wall Street. DOGE is moving mainstream, becoming a true medium of value.

Dogecoin’s value has arrived:

With Dogecoin edging closer to mainstream financial acceptance, the launch of the first Dogecoin ETF application, and the entry of major institutions like Tesla executives, 21Shares, and Bitwise into the space, demand for Dogecoin is expected to continue to grow.

GoldenMining offers retail investors the opportunity to mine Dogecoin efficiently — without hardware, setup, or any other complex operations. Using high-performance equipment, the platform can mine 37,690 Dogecoins daily, providing a low-barrier, high-potential entry point into the cryptocurrency mining space.

