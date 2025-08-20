Dogecoin Whale Buys Signal Shift: Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Deliver 50x Potential by 2025?

By: Coindoo
2025/08/20 00:20

Recent whale activity has put Dogecoin back in the spotlight, with large holders adding billions to their portfolios. As focus sharpens on meme-driven assets, attention is also turning toward MAGACOIN FINANCE as an altcoin that could capture similar excitement by 2025.

Dogecoin Whales Snap 2 Billion Tokens

On-chain data shows Dogecoin whales have been highly active, buying around 2 billion DOGE within a week. Analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that wallets holding between 100 million and 1 billion DOGE expanded their positions to the highest level seen in over a month. At current market prices, this accumulation amounts to nearly half a billion dollars.

This buying spree coincided with Dogecoin bouncing from early August lows of $0.19 to touch $0.24. The timing suggests whales may be anticipating more upside ahead, even as short-term volatility continues to move the price between $0.21 and $0.24. While no outcome is guaranteed, large transactions often mean confidence from those with the resources to shape market direction.

DOGE Transaction

Beyond accumulation, transaction data confirms high whale activity. On August 13, transfers above $1 million surged past 100, marking the busiest day for Dogecoin whales since mid-July. This level of activity far exceeds the daily range of 20 to 60 large transfers seen earlier this month.

The activity shows how whales often set the pace for Dogecoin’s price trends. Usually, surges in whale transactions have preceded rallies, making their moves a closely watched signal for retail traders.

Analysts note the activity resembles its pattern before the 2021 pump where accumulation and high-value transfers aligned with strong upward moves. In other words, history rhymes, Dogecoin’s current structure could point toward big swings in the coming weeks.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Draws Attention for 50x Potential

With Dogecoin whales on the move, focus is expanding to newer meme-driven altcoins. MAGACOIN FINANCE is one such project gaining traction, combining meme coin appeal with added DeFi utility. Early presale success has analysts discussing its prospects to follow Dogecoin’s earlier path, with some suggesting a 50x rise by 2025 end.

Takeaway

Dogecoin whale buying has become a clear signal for traders looking at meme-linked cryptocurrencies. With billions of DOGE added in just a week, market watchers are now also scanning newer altcoins like MAGACOIN FINANCE for opportunities that could follow a similar path.

