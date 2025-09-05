DOJ Indictment Shadows Kevin Spacey Film – Co-Writer Charged in $340M Crypto Ponzi

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/05 04:33

Kevin Spacey’s comeback film after facing sexual misconduct allegations was reportedly written by and stars a man indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for his connection to a crypto Ponzi scheme, Variety reports.

New Kevin Spacey Film Makes Headlines for Crypto Ties

Vladimir Okhotnikov, who co-wrote and stars in “Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force,” was charged with wire fraud in 2023 for his alleged role in a global crypto scheme that saw $340 million fleeced from victims.

U.S. officials said Okhotnikov, better known as Lado, and four other Russian nationals who co-founded the DeFi investment platform Forsage could face up to 20 years in prison on the charge.

“These individuals are alleged to have used trendy technology and opaque language to swindle investors out of their hard-earned cash,” Special Agent in Charge Ivan J. Arvelo of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York said in a statement at the time. “But, as the indictment alleges, all they were doing was running a classic Ponzi scheme.”

Man Accused of Crypto Ponzi Scheme Dismisses Allegations

In 2022, Okhotnikov was one of 11 people charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for operating the digital asset fraud “in which investors earned profits by recruiting others into the scheme.”

According to Variety, the founder-turned-filmmaker attempted to have the SEC’s case against him dismissed later that year.

Okhotnikov has denied all allegations, telling the entertainment news outlet that “no further action” had been taken by officials since then and that the publication of the indictment and subsequent misleading headlines had caused “harm” that “went beyond reputation.”

On August 30, Spacey made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival to debut the trailer for “Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force.”

A handful of high-profile actors are also set to appear in the film, including Tyrese Gibson, Dolph Lundgren and Eric Roberts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

ChatGPT's XRP analysis has described price consolidating at $2.8133 beneath clustered EMAs, with RSI at 46.07 and mixed MACD, as RLUSD has reached a $700M cap and $3.2B transfers. It has outlined resistance near $2.855–$2.908 and scenarios that have targeted $3.00–$3.30 within 90 days.  
NEAR
NEAR$2.387-3.78%
Capverse
CAP$0.06955+1.77%
XRP
XRP$2.81-1.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:03
Share
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

As the crypto market slowly gathers momentum for an end of year rally, XRP is under scrutiny by analysts. Elsewhere, a newcomer, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), tipped to change the lending game is growing like wildfire. MUTM is in its sixth presale stage and will grow by 14.29% to $0.04 in the next stage. The project […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194857-4.45%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.7461-4.20%
Triathon
GROW$0.0177-26.85%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 04:00
Share
Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

The sudden move raises questions after the address in quesion moved millions in WLFI tokens.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.294-1.62%
SUN
SUN$0.021694-2.04%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1841-15.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

TRON can leap toward $0.42 – IF this level breaks

NOWPayments Set to Participate in SiGMA Euro-Med Awards Rome 2025