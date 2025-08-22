DOJ Softens Stance on Money Transmitting Charges

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:18
B
B$0.54639-2.35%
Chainbase
C$0.20297-3.69%
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.91%
U
U$0.01455-16.28%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01289-0.30%

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Acting Assistant Attorney General, Matthew Galeotti, has provided a major boost for the DeFi industry and developers, especially. This came following his remarks at the American Innovation Project (AIP).

DeFi In Focus As DOJ Says Writing Code Alone Isn’t A Crime

In his official remarks at the AIP, Galeotti said that their view is that merely writing code without ill intent is not a crime. He further remarked that innovating new ways for the economy to store and transmit value and create wealth, without ill intent, is not a crime.

Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer (CLO), Paul Grewal, also picked up on these remarks and noted that Galeotti had said that, without specific intent, contributing code alone will not subject any developer to liability under 18 USC 1960b1c. This is the provision of the law that prohibits unlicensed money transmitting businesses.

This shines the spotlight on DeFi, considering that the DOJ had charged Roman Storm for running an unlicensed money transmitting business. As CoinGape reported, the jury recently found the Tornado Cash co-founder guilty of the 1960 charge.

As Grewal also mentioned, Galeotti had further stated they will not approve new charges against a third-party under 18 USC 1960b1c where the software “is truly decentralized and solely automates peer-to-peer transactions, and where a third-party does not have custody and control over user assets.”

Following Matthew Galeotti’s remarks, legal expert and DeFi advocate Jake Chervinsky said,

Uncertainty Over Liability For Crypto Developers Ends Today

In an X post, Paradigm’s Chief Legal Officer Katie Biber noted that for too long, crypto and open source developers in the U.S. have been living under a cloud of doubt. However, she declared that that uncertainty ends today, with the “emphatic statement from the DOJ that shipping code is not a crime.”

She went on to highlight major points from Galeotti’s remarks on how a developer won’t be liable in situations in which they create the code without ill intent. She also noted how the DOJ AAG stated that developers of neutral tools should be responsible for someone else’s misuse of these tools.

Biber stated that these remarks build on the Blanche Memo from April earlier this year. The memo made it clear back then that the DOJ is not a crypto regulator and that the era of regulation by prosecution is over, the Paradigm CLO claimed.

Notably, this development comes at a time when the U.S. is looking for ways to combat illicit finance that involves digital assets. The U.S. Treasury recently issued a request for comments from the public on how to go about this, following the passage of the GENIUS Act.

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor who has covered topics that cut across several niches. His speed and alacrity in covering breaking updates are second to none. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand.

Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing.

Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/defi-scores-major-win-doj-softens-stance-on-money-transmitting-charges/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
XRP
XRP$2.8294-3.65%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000825-0.48%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/22 10:00
Share
BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB saw over $2 billion inflows in August, underscoring massive investor interest
Binance Coin
BNB$845.79-2.55%
Aethir
ATH$0.03269-4.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 10:00
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,954.31-0.99%
MANTRA
OM$0.2315-4.22%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue