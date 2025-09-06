Doja Cat Blocked From Her First No. 1 By One Of K-Pop’s Biggest Names

Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” launches across a dozen Billboard charts, debuting at No. 2 on the Dance Digital Song Sales list, losing out to Stray Kids. Doja Cat at iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango at Huntington City Beach on May 10, 2025 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Later this month, Doja Cat will release her new album Vie. She’s been teasing the project for months, and she’s planning to drop it just before Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl takes over.

At the tail end of August, Doja dropped “Jealous Type,” a disco-pop-funk blend that sounds uniquely hers, which introduces Vie. The cut launches across a dozen Billboard charts this frame – and almost becomes a first leader for the the superstar on one tally.

“Jealous Type” Nearly Launches at No. 1

“Jealous Type” debuts at No. 2 on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s ranking of the top-selling dance-classified tracks on platforms like iTunes. The single marks Doja’s highest placement on that tally to date, even in its first frame on the roster.

Doja Cat’s Second Career Hit

This new hit marks just her second visit to the Dance Digital Song Sales chart. Doja first found a home there this spring via Lisa’s “Born Again” with Raye, which credited her as a featured act. That cut peaked at No. 3 during its five-week stay.

“Ceremony” by Stray Kids Beats “Jealous Type”

Doja is only beaten by one act, Stray Kids. The K-pop outfit starts “Ceremony” at No. 1, leaving the singer and rapper one rung shy of a first leader on the sales-focused dance list.

“Jealous Type” Launches on Several Dance Charts

“Jealous Type” isn’t just selling — it’s a win on nearly every dance tally. The track opens at No. 3 on both the Hot Dance/Pop Songs and Dance Streaming Songs charts, immediately landing inside the highest tier on each genre ranking.

Doja’s new cut also begins its run on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart at No. 8. According to Luminate, the tune sold 2,350 copies in its first full tracking week.