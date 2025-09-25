Dollar Tree ($DLTR) Stock: Breaks Ground on New Marietta Distribution Center

TLDR

Dollar Tree stock trades at $95.77 as of September 25, 2025.

The company broke ground on its new 1M sq. ft. Marietta distribution center.

Facility replaces the one destroyed by a tornado in April 2024.

The center will create 400 jobs and serve 700 Dollar Tree stores.

Dollar Tree announced $50,000 in grants to local community organizations.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock opened trading at $95.77 on September 25, 2025, down 0.14%.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

The company celebrated a major milestone with the groundbreaking of a new one million square foot distribution center in Marietta, Oklahoma. The project marks a crucial return after a tornado destroyed the original facility in April 2024.

The event drew attendance from key figures including Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, U.S. Senator James Lankford, and Marietta Mayor Destry Rushing, highlighting its significance to both the state and local community.

Leadership Statements

Dollar Tree CEO Mike Creedon emphasized the importance of the groundbreaking, calling it a celebration of community resilience. He noted that the company looks forward to rehiring former associates, creating hundreds of new jobs, and reinforcing its long-term foundation.

Roxanne Weng, Chief Supply Chain Officer, described the project as a vital investment. She stated the new facility will strengthen supply chain operations and ensure long-term growth opportunities in the region.

Community Support

As part of the ceremony, Dollar Tree announced $50,000 in grants to local organizations. Beneficiaries include the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Big Five Community Action, Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma, Marietta Special Olympics, the Marietta Police Department, and the Love County Fire Department.

This contribution underlines Dollar Tree’s commitment to supporting the community that endured hardship from last year’s natural disaster.

Distribution Center Impact

The facility is expected to be fully operational by spring 2027. Once completed, it will serve approximately 700 Dollar Tree stores across the western and southwestern U.S. The project is anticipated to generate around 400 jobs, restoring employment opportunities lost after the tornado.

Performance Overview

Dollar Tree stock has delivered mixed long-term returns. As of September 25, 2025, the company posted a year-to-date return of 27.71%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 11.87%. Over the past year, DLTR gained 35.66% compared to the S&P’s 14.99%.

However, its three-year performance shows a decline of 32.26%, while the S&P gained 78.16%. Over five years, Dollar Tree advanced 7.03%, lagging far behind the S&P 500’s 99.48% gain.

The post Dollar Tree ($DLTR) Stock: Breaks Ground on New Marietta Distribution Center appeared first on CoinCentral.