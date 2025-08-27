Dolly Parton Beats Several Country Music Legends On One Chart

Dolly Parton’s The Very Best Of holds at No. 1 on the U.K. Country Compilation chart for an eighty-first week, while she also claims two other top 10s. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 11: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images

Country music is not as popular in the United Kingdom as it is in America, so understandably there aren’t as many charts that focus on that one genre. The U.K.’s Official Charts Company does publish a few rundowns that center around country projects, including one that looks exclusively at compilations in the style.

Dolly Parton is a fixture on that roster and usually within the uppermost region. This frame, the celebrated singer-songwriter manages an impressive feat — one she has accomplished before — which underlines her continued popularity in the U.K.

Dolly Parton Rules the U.K.’s Country Chart

Parton once again rules the Official Country Compilation chart. Her project The Very Best Of is steady at No. 1.

Of all of her leaders on the tally — and there have been 11 — The Very Best Of is the longest-running. As of this frame, Parton’s compilation has spent 81 turns at the summit.

Smoky Mountain DNA Returns to the Top 10

The country music legend bookends the top 10 on the current edition of the Official Country Compilation chart. As The Very Best Of remains at No. 1, Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables — which is credited to Parton and her family members — advances slightly. This time around it inches north from No. 11 to No. 10, returning to the uppermost tier after it originally found its way to the top spot earlier on in its 24-week lifespan.

Three Top 10s for Dolly Parton

Parton claims a trio of appearances on the Official Country Compilation chart, and all of them live inside the top 10. Sandwiched in between The Very Best Of and Smoky Mountain DNA is Diamonds and Rhinestones: Greatest Hits. That set arrived in December 2022, and in the 144 weeks it has spent on this genre-specific tally, it has ruled over every other project 34 times.

Dolly Parton Beats Out Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson

Parton is the only musician who appears inside the top 10 on the Official Country Compilation chart with more than one set. When looking at the full 20-spot roster, there are several other legends who score multiple wins. Johnny Cash claims three charters, while both Willie Nelson and Emmylou Harris appear twice.