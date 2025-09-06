Dolly Parton Returns With A New Top 10 Bestseller

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 05:27
Dolly Parton returns with Zac Brown Band on “Butterfly,” debuting at No. 4 on iTunes Top Songs as the country group readies its Love & Fear album. FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

WireImage

Months after losing her husband of decades just months ago, Dolly Parton is back with new music. The legendary country artist took time away from the spotlight and only shared one track in honor of her love – the heartbreaking “If You Hadn’t Been There” – then remained quiet as she mourned.

Now, the singer-songwriter teams up with one of the biggest groups in country music for what has turned into one of the hottest tracks of the new tracking week, which begins this Friday (September 5).

“Butterfly” Marks Dolly Parton’s Latest Release

Parton has partnered with Zac Brown Band for “Butterfly.” The title is a personal one for her, as the word has long been associated with her career and even appears in her official logo. The powerhouse talent has built an entire imprint, Butterfly Records, which she has used to release many of her recent albums. At the time of writing, “Butterfly” ranks at No. 4 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in America.

Zac Brown Band Lands Two Bestsellers

Zac Brown Band didn’t only share its collaboration with Parton this week. The Grammy-winning group dropped two new tracks, both of which are already bestsellers. Sitting just beneath “Butterfly” is “Give It Away,” which appears at No. 5 on the iTunes Top Songs list.

iTunes Chart Led by “End of You”

Parton and Zac Brown Band may have new hits to celebrate, but they aren’t leading the iTunes Top Songs tally. The chart is ruled by “End of You,” a collaboration between Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante, three of the most successful women in hard rock. That track immediately shot to No. 1 upon release, marking the top debut of the tracking frame.

Zac Brown Band Prepares Love & Fear

“Butterfly” and “Give It Away” are both slated to appear on Zac Brown Band’s upcoming album Love & Fear, which is expected December 5. The project will be the group’s first full-length in more than four years, following The Comeback. Earlier this year, Zac Brown Band previewed the set with two songs: “I Ain’t Worried About It” and “Let It Run,” the latter of which features Snoop Dogg.

Zac Brown Band’s Residency at The Sphere

In addition to releasing Love & Fear at the tail end of 2025, Zac Brown Band will soon headline a short residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. The venture, which borrows its name from the album, begins December 5 and runs through mid-January.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/05/dolly-parton-returns-with-a-new-top-10-bestseller/

