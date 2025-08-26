Donald Trump Jr. invests in Polymarket and takes advisory role amid prediction market boom

Key Takeaways

Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction platform, has secured a double-digit million-dollar investment from Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital fund 1789 Capital, Axios reported Tuesday. As part of the deal, Trump Jr. will also join Polymarket’s advisory board.

The investment comes just months after Polymarket was valued at more than $1 billion by Founders Fund and follows the company’s $112 million acquisition of derivatives exchange QCEX, which gave it a CFTC license to operate in the US.

The Department of Justice and the CFTC also recently closed their investigations into Polymarket, clearing a path for its American expansion.

Polymarket reports hosting about $6 billion in predictions during the first half of 2025. Until recently, US residents were barred from using the platform, but the QCEX acquisition opens the door for regulated domestic access.

Trump Jr. now stands on both sides of the sector, also serving as a paid strategic advisor to Kalshi, Polymarket’s main rival and a fully regulated US prediction market. During the 2024 presidential race, Polymarket handled $3.3 billion in bets on Trump–Harris, while Kalshi drove $1.2 billion in trading volume.