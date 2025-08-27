Donald Trump Jr.’s VC Firm Invests ‘Millions’ in $1B Polymarket

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 00:21
Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm has invested millions into Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market platform. The deal marks one of the most high-profile endorsements yet for the fast-growing industry.

Regulatory Breakthrough and VC Backing Fuel Polymarket’s U.S. Expansion Plans

Trump Jr. joined 1789 Capital as a partner last year. Axios reported that the fund placed a double-digit million investment into Polymarket, which was recently valued above $1 billion by Founders Fund. Alongside the investment, Trump Jr. will also join the company’s advisory board, adding his name to its future expansion strategy.

The move comes as Polymarket looks to expand into the United States. For years, Americans were barred from using the platform even as it hosted billions in predictions globally.

The company recently paid $112 million to acquire derivatives exchange QCEX, giving it a CFTC license that clears a path into the regulated U.S. market. Also, Polymarket recently raised $200 million in new funding, which would value the company at over $1 billion.

Regulatory scrutiny had been a major obstacle for Polymarket. The Department of Justice and the CFTC had both investigated the company, and the FBI raided CEO Shayne Coplan’s apartment last November. The DOJ have officially ended those probes, removing a cloud that had hung over its operations. With clearance in hand, Polymarket now sees itself as a potential IPO candidate.

Behind the investment lies a growing relationship between 1789 Capital founder Omeed Malik and Coplan. Talks between the two began more than a year ago, but the firm waited until legal clarity emerged before committing capital. For 1789, whose portfolio already includes Anduril and SpaceX, Polymarket is seen as a company with both high growth potential and strong cultural impact.

Trump Jr. Investment Signals Turning Point for U.S. Prediction Markets

The intrigue deepens because Trump Jr. has also been tied to Polymarket’s rival, Kalshi. Earlier this year, he became a strategic advisor to Kalshi, though that role was a paid position rather than an investment. For now, he appears to hold influence in both camps.

Polymarket and Kalshi both drew national attention last year when users defied traditional polls by predicting Donald Trump’s election victory. Those outcomes highlighted the potential of prediction markets to reflect real sentiment, drawing the eye of regulators, investors, and political watchers alike.

While confirming the announcement and his position, Trump Jr. wrote that prediction markets are reshaping how people follow the news. He added that he is proud to support Polymarket’s growth and future expansion.

The backing of Trump Jr. positions Polymarket to test whether regulated prediction markets can move into the U.S. mainstream. While professional sports leagues like the NFL have raised concerns about the spread of such markets, the political climate under Trump 2.0 carries little sign of resistance.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

