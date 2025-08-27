Donald Trump Jr.’s VC Firm Invests Millions in Polymarket’s Growth

TLDR

Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, has invested millions into Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market platform. This move marks a significant endorsement for the rapidly growing industry. Trump Jr. has also joined Polymarket’s advisory board to help guide its expansion strategy.

Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket Advisory Board

Trump Jr. became a partner at 1789 Capital in 2024. Following this, the firm placed a substantial investment into Polymarket. Axios reported the deal involved a double-digit million investment. As part of the deal, Trump Jr. will serve on Polymarket’s advisory board. “I am proud to support Polymarket’s growth and its future expansion,” Trump Jr. said.

Polymarket has drawn attention for its innovative approach to prediction markets. These markets allow users to place bets on various outcomes, such as political events or sporting results. Trump Jr.’s involvement is expected to boost Polymarket’s credibility in the U.S., where the company plans to expand.

Polymarket Acquires QCEX, Enters U.S. Market

Polymarket recently secured a key regulatory approval by acquiring derivatives exchange QCEX for $112 million. The acquisition gave the platform a CFTC license, clearing a path for entry into the U.S. market. This marks a pivotal moment in Polymarket’s journey, which had been clouded by regulatory scrutiny.

In recent years, Polymarket has been investigated by the Department of Justice and the CFTC. The FBI also raided CEO Shayne Coplan’s apartment in 2024. However, these probes have now ended, which has relieved some of the regulatory pressure surrounding the company.

Polymarket, Kalshi Gain Attention After Trump Prediction

Trump Jr.’s involvement with Polymarket comes as he also holds a strategic advisory role with Kalshi, a rival platform. Earlier this year, despite his investment in Polymarket, Trump Jr. became a paid advisor to Kalshi. This dual role shows his growing influence in the prediction market industry.

Both Polymarket and Kalshi gained attention in 2024 when users predicted Donald Trump’s election win. These markets have demonstrated the potential to accurately reflect public sentiment. Trump Jr.’s support for Polymarket signals a shift in how people engage with news and predictions.

