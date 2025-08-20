Donald Trump Jr., Son of US President Donald Trump, Explains His Interest in Cryptocurrencies! Here Are the Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 09:08
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, made remarkable statements about the future of cryptocurrencies in an interview.

Donald Trump Jr.: “Cryptocurrencies Will Be the Future of Finance”

Trump Jr. stated that his interest in crypto is not due to his technical knowledge, but rather their exclusion from the traditional financial system.

“A few years ago, with just one phone call from me in this city, almost no bank would refuse to lend to my real estate projects.

“However, after we were given political identity, we became ‘persona non grata’ overnight,” Trump Jr. said, adding that this process led his family to seek alternative financial solutions.

Trump Jr. emphasized that cryptocurrencies are critical not only to financial freedom but also to the strategic and economic future of the United States, saying, “Crypto represents the future of finance. Therefore, we must create a strong legal framework and keep this industry in America.”

In his statements, Trump Jr. emphasized that the crypto sector will become a multi-trillion dollar industry in the coming years, stating that this growth will provide significant tax revenue, innovation, and economic growth to the United States.

“What I’m excited about is the potential of this new bill to make the United States a center for crypto and blockchain technologies,” Trump Jr. said, emphasizing the importance of steps to be taken to ensure his country doesn’t fall behind in global competition.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/donald-trump-jr-son-of-us-president-donald-trump-explains-his-interest-in-cryptocurrencies-here-are-the-details/

