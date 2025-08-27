Donald Trump refreshes China tariff threats during Korea statements

United States (US) President Donald Trump swung for the fences on Monday, touching on a broad range of subjects during a joint press conference with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. In between delivering remarks on the Korean peninsula, Donald Trump fashioned himself as the ultimate peace broker for multiple countries, and mused about having South Korea voluntarily give up sovereign land to the US.

President Trump also touched on international trade, insisting that US Crude Oil products are critical to South Korea, which overwhelmingly has its energy demands met by trade with China and India. Trump also brought back new tariff threats against China, vowing to impose 200% tariffs on targeted goods if China doesn’t “give us magnets”.

Key highlights