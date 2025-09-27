Nearly 70 percent of Americans felt overwhelmed solely by the number of passwords they have to track, according to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey.Nearly 70 percent of Americans felt overwhelmed solely by the number of passwords they have to track, according to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey.

Don't Be Overwhelmed by Digital Privacy - Easiy Digestible Tips to Stay Safe

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/27 23:00
Salamanca
DON$0.000676+1.34%
Threshold
T$0.01523-1.42%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3675-1.65%

If thinking about protecting your privacy online makes you feel anxious, overwhelmed, or resigned, you aren’t alone.

\ Nearly 70 percent of Americans felt overwhelmed solely by the number of passwords they have to track, according to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey. Just over 60 percent aren’t sure that any steps they take when managing their privacy online make a difference, the same survey found.

\ That’s why, this January, The Markup published one practical privacy tip a day that Markup staffers or readers actually use in their own lives.

\ We called it “Gentle January” because the tips are a mix of calming (did you know you can stop tracking all those passwords yourself?), whimsical (yes yes, we do teach you to fake some things), or downright practical (turns out, you should install those software updates).

\ Here’s a condensed version of all 20 tips in one place. Click on any individual tip to learn more.

  1. 🕶️ Use a privacy protector on your phone and computer screens to protect your activity from wandering eyes.
  2. 🌍 Download a privacy-protecting web browser that blocks not only ads, but cookies, trackers, and more.
  3. ⚙️ Install software updates as soon as they’re available to stay secure and avoid being hacked.
  4. 🔑 Activate two-factor authentication across all of your accounts, ideally using authenticator apps or security keys.
  5. 🚲 Don’t share your current location on social media—at least, until after you’ve left it.
  6. 📋 Use a password manager to ensure you have a secure, unique password for each of your accounts.
  7. 🛜 Upgrade your wireless router hardware, especially if yours is from before 2020. Your connection will be more secure thanks to new privacy standards.
  8. ☎️ Get a burner phone number in case you need an extra level of privacy when working, signing up for shopper rewards programs, or even using dating apps.
  9. 🎶 Review your social media privacy settings to stop your account from being shown to people you may not want seeing it.
  10. 🗺️ Ditch Google Maps for an alternative. Even switching to Apple Maps can reduce how much of your data is sent to advertisers.
  11. 🕵️ Browse the web in “private” or “incognito” mode to reduce the amount of cookies you’re tracked by and keep your accounts secure. Especially if you’re using a public computer.
  12. Activate a little-known Screen Time setting, if you’re an iPhone user, to decrease the chance of your data being taken if your phone gets lost or stolen.
  13. 🚸 Keep your kids' info off the internet if you’re a parent. That’s it. That’s the tip.
  14. 🔒 Keep your info off the internet by using services like DeleteMe, that remove your data from data brokers’ hands.
  15. 💸 Don’t forget about real-world privacy, like using cash and shredding your mail before you throw it away.
  16. 💻 Try using a “virtual machine” the next time you want to open a potentially sketchy document or software.
  17. 🔢 Implement a written or numeric passcode, rather than using FaceID or other face recognition technology, to unlock your phone.
  18. 🎂 Lie about your birthday! To retailers in particular. They don’t need to know.
  19. 🍎 Fake your answers to account security questions to keep hackers from finding and using your real info. This can also stop some pretty personal data from getting exposed in a potential breach.
  20. ✉️ Say goodbye to Gmail, Hotmail, and the like by switching to a more private email provider.

\ Actions like these—however small they may feel—do make a difference. Just think about how one organization turning off its tracking code can potentially protect the data of all of its visitors. By implementing just a few of these privacy tips, your accounts could be safer and less of your data could end up with advertisers.

\ While Gentle January has come to an end for now, our newsroom regularly investigates how technology—from Facebook’s Pixel to software implemented by colleges and universities—may be putting sensitive data about you at risk. These investigations often come paired with information you can use to better protect your privacy both online and in the real world. To get notified each time we publish a new story about the ways technology is shaping our society, sign up for our Klaxon newsletter.

Credits

  • Maria Puertas, Community and Social Media Manager

Design and Graphics

  • Gabriel Hongsdusit

Engagement

  • Maria Puertas

Editing

  • Sisi Wei
  • Ryan Tate

\ Also published here

\ Photo by SEO Galaxy on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.07621+2.17%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23054-0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011694-29.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Share
Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Er lijkt opnieuw beweging te komen in de wereld van crypto ETF’s. Deze week hebben maar liefst zeven grote financiële partijen hun gewijzigde aanvragen ingediend voor een spot Solana ETF, en daar zit iets interessants bij: staking. Volgens ETF Store CEO Nate Geraci is dit een veelbelovend signaal, niet alleen... Het bericht Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.228--%
OP
OP$0.6673+0.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:29
Share
Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.36%
Union
U$0.010399+0.52%
RealLink
REAL$0.06734+4.94%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount