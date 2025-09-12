Don’t Buy DAT Stock, Buy Bitcoin: Investor Warns

Angel investor Jason Calacanis urges investors to purchase Bitcoin directly instead of following Michael Saylor’s corporate strategy. He warns that MicroStrategy’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation could inflate risk, distort the company’s actual valuation, and damage Bitcoin’s broader market reputation.

Calacanis believes direct ownership offers investors more control and avoids the volatility of a single company’s extensive cryptocurrency holdings.

Calacanis Questions MicroStrategy’s Approach

Jason Calacanis, an early backer of Uber and a prominent voice in Silicon Valley, urged investors to avoid MicroStrategy, now rebranded as “Strategy,” despite the company’s extensive Bitcoin portfolio. Calacanis argued that investors should hold Bitcoin directly instead of relying on a public company’s Bitcoin exposure to avoid unnecessary corporate risk.

Calacanis has repeatedly voiced skepticism about Michael Saylor’s aggressive accumulation of Bitcoin. He believes that Strategy’s stock should trade at a discount to its net asset value because its business model heavily depends on Bitcoin price movements. This dependency creates volatility that may not reflect the actual worth of the company’s underlying business operations, says the investor.

Concerns Over Market Perception

The investor also contends that Saylor’s high-profile Bitcoin purchases, while celebrated by some crypto enthusiasts, may negatively affect Bitcoin’s image. Calacanis warns that concentrating so much of the cryptocurrency within a single corporation could distort market dynamics and create a narrative of centralized influence, undermining Bitcoin’s ethos of decentralization.

MicroStrategy has invested billions of dollars in Bitcoin since 2020, positioning itself as the largest publicly traded cryptocurrency holder. While this strategy has attracted attention from both Wall Street and retail investors, it has also exposed the company to sharp market swings. Critics like Calacanis argue that the firm’s share price now reflects Bitcoin’s volatility more than its core software business, leaving shareholders vulnerable.

Calacanis emphasizes that investors seeking digital asset exposure should bypass corporate intermediaries altogether. “If you want Bitcoin, buy Bitcoin,” he remarked, noting that direct ownership allows investors to manage their own risk without relying on management decisions or corporate governance.