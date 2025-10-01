Don’t Let Presale Hype Fool You

The crypto market has seen countless projects raising millions in flashy presales, only to disappear without a trace. For many investors this created fatigue and skepticism: can you actually trust new tokens anymore?

Against this backdrop, Alfa Crypto stands out as a rare exception. It is not just an idea on paper but a working ecosystem with proven products, tested technologies, and real results.

Flagship business: Sheepy. Working product with 100k+ users.

The flagship business of the team is Sheepy. Today this service already serves more than 100,000 users. It powers instant crypto payments and mass payouts, while companies issue hundreds of invoices for their clients every day. Sheepy has proven that the team can build demanded products and scale them successfully.

First investment round of $2 million

Another cornerstone is investment. Alfa Crypto has completed its first funding round and raised $2 million from 3 major funds. In a crypto market where venture funds are cautious with their bets, this is a strong sign of trust.

AI bots: automated trading in just a few clicks

Alfa Crypto puts technology at the center of its value.

AI bots successfully passed six months of testing. Connecting them takes only a couple of clicks, and the setup is simple even for beginners. Average performance during tests showed around 8% monthly returns.

Banking cards with Apple Pay and Google Pay

The next milestone for Alfa Crypto is the launch of physical banking cards. These cards will be issued in three major jurisdictions and will support Apple Pay and Google Pay. This means crypto can be spent as easily as any traditional payment card.

Staking pools: rewards and liquidity

Staking pools are already live on the platform, every user can test it by registration. Classic staking offers fixed yields for users, while liquidity pools allow participants to earn a share of fees. Transparent smart contracts guarantee fair distribution of rewards, and the interface is designed to be user-friendly for both beginners and professionals.

Geography: already live in the US and Europe, next Asia and Africa

Alfa Crypto is not limited to one region. Its products are already operating in the US and Europe, and the next expansion targets are Asia and Africa. This is not a vague promise for the future, but a strategic plan backed by working infrastructure.

Pre-Sale: your chance to join early

Most importantly, the project is now open to the public for the first time. The Pre-Sale has already started. The token price is at its lowest point, and historically this stage has always been the entry point for those who later sold at x10 and beyond. The difference here is that Alfa Crypto already has a live business, investors, and proven products.

Why it matters

The crypto industry is full of noise, but very few projects combine real users, working products, institutional backing, and growth potential. Alfa Crypto has already proven its value with Sheepy, secured funding from professional investors, tested its AI tools, and built infrastructure ready to scale. This makes its presale not just another promise, but a rare opportunity to join a project with substance from day one.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.