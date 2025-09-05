Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Comes Back to Life After 13 Years With $53M Transfer

The address, inactive for nearly 13 years, shifted almost 480 BTC on Thursday morning — a haul now valued at over $53 million.
What makes the move remarkable is its history. Back in 2012, the same wallet sent just 4 BTC when the stash was worth less than $5,000 in total. Over the years, it quietly accumulated additional coins, but no major activity was recorded until this week. The transfers, split into several transactions, moved coins into newer SegWit addresses, though most of the funds remain untouched.
Analysts have been quick to point out how dramatically the numbers have changed. A balance once worth the price of a used car now represents generational wealth, with nearly $44 million still sitting in the original wallet. The identity of the holder remains a mystery, leaving open questions about whether the coins are being prepared for sale or simply reorganized for security.
The awakening comes during a broader trend of “OG” wallets moving funds for the first time in years. Earlier this summer, Galaxy Digital sold off tens of thousands of coins as part of corporate planning, while another early whale began shifting massive amounts into Ethereum. These events underscore the role early adopters continue to play in shaping liquidity and sentiment, even as Bitcoin hovers around $111,000.
For many in the market, the reappearance of long-dormant funds is a reminder of Bitcoin’s unique history — where forgotten addresses can suddenly reemerge with enough capital to move markets. Whether this latest revival signals profit-taking or simple housekeeping, it shows that the earliest players in the crypto space are not entirely gone.
