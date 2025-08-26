Dow Jones points to a moderate correction from Friday’s record highs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 01:13
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015302-4.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.145-4.10%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.137736-10.45%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01615+0.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019587-4.52%

Dow Jones futures are showing a 0.20% decline a few hours ahead of Monday’s opening.

Wall Street is likely to show some correction after the sharp rallies triggered by Fed Powell’s Dovish turn.

Nvidia’s quarterly earnings, due on Wednesday, and Friday’s PCE Price Index figures are likely to drive equities this week.

Dow Jones futures point to a mild pullback from the all-time highs at 45,750 reached on Friday amid the strong risk appetite triggered by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish rhetoric at the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers.

The major Wall Street indices surged on Friday after Powell pointed to the increasing risks for the labour market and acknowledged the need for less restrictive monetary policies to avert a deep economic downturn.

Inflationary risks, his primary concern to date, took a backseat on Friday. Powell assessed that the base case for a short-lived impact of tariffs looks reasonable, which opens the door for an interest rate cut after September’s Monetary Policy meeting.

Nvidia results and PCE Inflation in the spotlight this week

Later today, New York Fed President John Williams and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan are likely to give further insight into September’s decision. Before that, US New Home Sales will show the momentum of the property market. 

The highlights of the week, however, will be Nvidia’s quarterly earnings, due on Wednesday, amid increasing doubt about the valuations of AI giants, ahead of Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.

Friday’s PCE inflation is expected to show that inflation continues its uptrend, which might pose a serious challenge for the central bank’s monetary policy setting and trigger a significant reversal in Equity markets.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/dow-jones-points-to-a-moderate-correction-from-fridays-record-highs-202508250952

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$0.46791+5.38%
Threshold
T$0.01617-6.15%
U
U$0.0125-9.09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Share
Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency is an important concept frequently mentioned by Solana co-founder Toly, which has attracted much attention in the market for the MEME coin with the same name, IBRL. At the same time, Gavel, the new Launchpad platform behind IBRL, has also become a new star in the Solana ecosystem by solving problems such as MEV and robot preemption.
Memecoin
MEME$0.003492-10.34%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.003705-8.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/23 19:30
Share
Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

Explore the top must have cryptos reshaping sports, finance, and real-world utility in 2025. From BlockDAG's fan coins to Cardano, HBAR, and LINK, this list goes beyond speculation.
RealLink
REAL$0.0594+3.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
Chainlink
LINK$24.09-9.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 20:20
Share

Trending News

More

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

New Solana treasury eyes raising over $400 million with help from ParaFi and Pantera

Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)