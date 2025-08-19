Dow opens higher amid Home Depot earnings, S&P U.S. credit rating

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/19 22:12
U
U$0.021+0.47%

Stocks were largely unchanged on Tuesday as the market weighed the latest corporate earnings and digested the geopolitical sentiment as S&P Global Ratings affirmed its credit rating of the U.S. economy.

Summary
  • Stocks opened mixed but largely unchanged amid investors’ focus on Home Depot earnings.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged slightly up while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hovered at the flatline.
  • S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its AA+ credit rating for the United States economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly up with 76 points, or 0.17%, while the benchmark index S&P 500 traded just below the flat line. Nasdaq Composite, which, like the S&P 500, had notched gains to a record high in recent weeks, also opened little changed with major tech stocks cooling off their recent price rallies.

While Home Depot’s earnings results failed to inspire as the home improvement chain’s profit missed estimates, its shares jumped on the company’s full-year outlook. This sees Wall Street keen on upcoming reports by Target and Walmart.

Also crucial this week is Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium. Per the CME FedWatch tool, investors have odds of a Fed rate cut in September at 83%

On the geopolitical front, President Donald Trump’s push for a peace deal for Ukraine has investors watching, although Trump’s meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, and European leaders failed to provide certainty.

S&P affirms U.S. credit rating

Stocks are mostly upbeat as major U.S. gauges hold near their record highs. However, action was largely muted as ratings firm S&P Global Ratings provided an update to its credit rating for the United States. 

Although S&P notes tariffs are likely to help the U.S. fiscal health amid Trump’s tax cuts, the outlook remains that the credit rating for the U.S. is AA+. S&P Global has given this rating for the United States since 2011, having downgraded it from AAA at the time.

The U.S. has seen its perfect credit rating slip after top ratings firms downgraded it. In May 2025, top firm Moody’s lowered its rating for the country from ‘AAA’ to ‘Aa1’. At the time, Moody’s noted concerns around debt deficit and interest costs. Fitch Ratings also downgraded the U.S. from a triple-A rating in 2023.

The 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields dropped after the S&P Global’s report to hover around 4.32% and 4.91% respectively.

Elsewhere, the crypto market saw Bitcoin (BTC) bounce off lows of $114k.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge