Dow slumps 500 points as Treasury yields jump, gold hits all-time high

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/02 21:55
Oasis
ROSE$0.02379+0.04%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.08123-69.16%

Wall Street saw a sharp dip at the open on Tuesday as stocks shed gains amid fresh tariff jitters, while Treasury yields rose and gold reached a new all-time high.

Summary
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points as stocks dipped amid fresh market concerns.
  • Treasury yields spiked and gold rose to a new all-time high, while Bitcoin mirrored stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 500 points, or 1.1%, and the S&P 500 slipped 1.2%, as Wall Street’s holiday-shortened trading week began on a negative note. The Nasdaq Composite led the major gauges lower, sliding about 1.4% at the open and continuing the downbeat move noted at last week’s close.

Cryptocurrencies have also mirrored stocks, with Bitcoin (BTC) struggling below $110k and Ethereum (ETH) pared gains despite increased corporate treasury moves.

Treasury yields rise, gold hits new high

While U.S. stocks dipped, Treasury yields rose and gold marched to a new all-time high. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped to 4.98%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed to near 4.3%.

Elsewhere, gold prices surged to a new all-time high of $3,508 an ounce, with the uptick sending the precious metal past its previous peak hit in April.

Gold’s rally comes amid market anticipation around interest rates. Investors have increased the odds of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut in September following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hint at the move in his speech at the Jackson Hole event in August.

Wall Street eyes on Fed, tariffs

The week ahead will provide key insights into the stock market sentiment after last week’s dip on hot inflation data. For the short trading week, the main focus will be the August jobs report set for release on Friday. Ahead of this, investors will have more to digest with U.S. manufacturing, job openings, and private payrolls data.

Investor focus is also on the tariffs front, with President Donald Trump’s trade policy receiving a legal blow after a federal appeals court ruled that most of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are unconstitutional. The matter is likely headed to the Supreme Court, and markets will be keen on this development.

Notably, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said Trump has a “plan B” should the Supreme Court uphold the appeals court’s ruling.

Meanwhile, Trump’s escalated feud with the Fed is causing fresh jitters among investors. As Wall Street considers what the Trump–Fed feud means for the central bank’s independence, an earlier marker could be the ruling on the “removal” of Fed governor Lisa Cook.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9992-1.64%
Everscale
EVER$0.00942-4.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0784+9.95%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003438-2.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0784+9.95%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15316+9.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006009+1.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1169-0.93%
XRP
XRP$2.7925+1.53%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence